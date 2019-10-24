Hampton Inn moving into Crown Point

CROWN POINT — The city is finally getting its own hotel, according to Crown Point Mayor David Uran.
A Hampton Inn is slated to open in spring 2021 at 109th Avenue and Delaware Parkway. The hotel will be located across the street from the city's new orthopedic center, which is also expected to open in early 2021.
"Right across the street (from the orthopedic center), you're going to see the Hampton Inn being located; our first hotel in the city of Crown Point that will provide opportunity for people to stay here," Uran said during the groundbreaking ceremony for the orthopedic center. "We don't like to see tail lights leaving Crown Point at all. We want people to stay here, spend disposable income here and do different things."
Uran was not immediately available for comment.
The hotel will be located right off Interstate I-65 in the Beacon Hill area of the city, near Strack & Van Til, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Starbucks.
Valparaiso-based Good Hospitality Services is listed on the billboard as a developer of the project.
President of Good Hospitality Services Jeff Good said the hotel will have about 96 rooms and an indoor pool.
Construction should start in the spring, he said.
Good Hospitality Services has worked on Region-area hotels, including SpringHill Suites in Munster and Hampton Inn & Suites in Valparaiso.