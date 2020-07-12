Hanover Central graduates bring message of strength, resilience to late summer commencement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR LAKE — In an unusual spring disrupted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, students of Hanover Central's Class of 2020 described the "Friday the 13th" they last walked their high school halls as unexpected and bittersweet.

March 13, for students across the Region, was the last day many met in person before statewide executive orders shuttered school buildings and sent communities into a whirlwind of unanticipated remote learning, prompting an end to high school no one saw coming.

But, Hanover Central graduates say they've come out stronger from the experience.

"This is not how any of us expected our senior year to unfold," Hanover Senior Class President Nicole Novorita said, before sharing the advice: "Become comfortable with being uncomfortable and see where the journey will take you."

Nearly four months after their last day of school, Hanover Central's seniors donned their caps and gowns.

Novorita was one of three Hanover students to speak at the high school's delayed Class of 2020 commencement ceremony on Sunday. All tied memories of their final days in Hanover halls and lessons quickly learned this spring into their speeches.