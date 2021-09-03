Hanover schools adds mask mandate effective next week

CEDAR LAKE — Like many other Region school districts this week, Hanover Community School Corp. is adding a mask mandate.

At a special board meeting Thursday night, the Return to Learn plan was revised to make masks mandatory for all students and staff in the school setting. They will be optional at outdoor events, such as recess, and the policy will be revisited each quarter, or as needed.

A letter addressed to Hanover families from Superintendent Mary Tracy-MacAulay said, “Decisions must be made to ensure a safe environment.” The district’s efforts need to align with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Indiana Department of Health, Indiana Department of Education and Lake County Health Department, it said.

The revisions to the Return to Learn plan also comply with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order from earlier this week. Adding a mask mandate will prevent asymptomatic close contacts from needing to quarantine, per the new guidelines.

The mask mandate and other revisions go into effect Tuesday, according to the district website.