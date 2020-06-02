Hanover, Union Township express optimism in early referendum results

Results look favorable for two Region school districts waiting to receive official word on whether taxpayers voted to support funding for educational purposes and school construction projects.
The Hanover Community School Corp. and Union Township School Corp. were both awaiting reports for all precincts as well as absentee ballot totals in Indiana's delayed primary election as of The Times' publication deadline Tuesday night.
The Northwest Indiana school corporations are two of more than a dozen districts across the state seeking taxpayer support during Indiana's primary election day.
Hanover is asking its residents to "vote yes twice" on two referendum questions — one seeking to extend existing funds supporting teachers and classroom supplies and another requesting support for $79 million in construction funds to build a new third through fifth grade upper elementary school and expand facilities at Hanover Central Middle School and Hanover Central High School.
The district is returning to voters this year after a construction referendum attempt last year failed in a narrow 51.6% to 48.4% vote. The Hanover district has since placed two mobile classroom units outside its Lincoln Elementary and Hanover Central Middle School to sustain increasing growth in the St. John and Cedar Lake communities.
At around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, early election results reported in Lake County showed Hanover schools with slight leads in both its education and construction referendums.
"We've really done absolutely everything we could've," Hanover Superintendent Mary Tracy-MacAulay said. "We tried to be as transparent as possible. Based on the numbers we're seeing, I do feel hopeful, but I can't breathe until all of those numbers come in."
Union Township School Corp. in Valparaiso is asking for an extension of its existing operating referendum which ends in December.
The district last passed a referendum in 2013, receiving 58% of the vote. The referendum has brought in about $1.2 million to Union Township schools over the last six years.
Early results reported in Porter County showed a clear lead in favor of Union Township's referendum. Without community support, Superintendent John Hunter said the district would need to make immediate cuts of about $1.4 million in education funding.
"Obviously the numbers are saying that we have a community that supports what we're doing and supports our kids," Hunter said Tuesday night. "I'm happiest for the kids and what this will do for their programs, and that we don't have to eliminate any programs."
Supporters in both districts altered their methods of voter outreach after executive orders issued by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb led to statewide school closures and an election day delay amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
Rather than reaching out to residents in door-to-door campaigns and in-person Q&A sessions, referendum supporters focused efforts on social media outreach, yard sign distribution and community mailers.
As voters made their way to the polls Tuesday afternoon, school leaders said they were told by local election officials complete results could take up to 72 hours to tabulate.
"It's hard enough waiting, but this is just adding to the angst," Tracy-MacAulay said Tuesday afternoon, adding later in the evening, "If this just provides a snapshot, things look very optimistic right now."
