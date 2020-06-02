Hanover, Union Township express optimism in early referendum results

"We've really done absolutely everything we could've," Hanover Superintendent Mary Tracy-MacAulay said. "We tried to be as transparent as possible. Based on the numbers we're seeing, I do feel hopeful, but I can't breathe until all of those numbers come in."

Union Township School Corp. in Valparaiso is asking for an extension of its existing operating referendum which ends in December.

The district last passed a referendum in 2013, receiving 58% of the vote. The referendum has brought in about $1.2 million to Union Township schools over the last six years.

Early results reported in Porter County showed a clear lead in favor of Union Township's referendum. Without community support, Superintendent John Hunter said the district would need to make immediate cuts of about $1.4 million in education funding.

"Obviously the numbers are saying that we have a community that supports what we're doing and supports our kids," Hunter said Tuesday night. "I'm happiest for the kids and what this will do for their programs, and that we don't have to eliminate any programs."