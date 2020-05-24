Hanover, Union Township schools seeking referendums to support classroom expenses, student growth

Supporters in both districts say the coronavirus pandemic has brought unforeseen challenges in their efforts to educate residents on the referendum.

Leaders in both districts said plans for door-to-door campaigning had to be scrapped in favor of increased social media messaging, yard signs and mailers.

“We had been through this last year,” said Andy Yakubik, head of the Friends of Hanover Community Schools political action committee. “We had some experience with this and we were hoping that would help us, and now it’s a toss-up.”

Yakubik said he feels a responsibility to teach voters this spring not only about school finance, but also about how to vote amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hanover supporters were met with a possible roadblock last month when the district’s referendum questions were left off some absentee ballots sent to Hanover Township residents.

The error has since been corrected and Hanover supporters say they are setting their sights on the future.

“Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong,” Hanover Superintendent Mary Tracy-MacAulay said. “I’ve never seen such a vested community and staff. They keep coming back.”