Hanover, Union Township schools seeking referendums to support classroom expenses, student growth

Two Northwest Indiana school districts will seek funding referendums this spring — Union Township School Corp. in Valparaiso and Hanover Community School Corp. serving parts of Cedar Lake, St. John and Dyer.
Both districts are seeking continuations of existing operating referendums to support educational expenses, such as teacher’s salary, educational programming and student support services.
Hanover will seek an additional referendum funding the construction of a new upper elementary school to sustain population growth in the expanding south Lake County region.
Educational support
On the ballot, Union Township voters will be asked if they support a seven-year maximum property tax rate of 21 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The Porter County district’s request comes one cent lower than its previous operating referendum, which ends in December.
With this lower request and existing debt expected to fall off in the next two years, Union Township Superintendent John Hunter said residents in his township can expect their taxes to go down even if they do vote ‘yes.’
Hanover is returning to voters after a narrowly-failed construction referendum last spring.
The district will ask for a continuance of its maximum 29 cents per $100 assessed valuation operating referendum, as well as a maximum 85 cents per $100 assessed valuation construction referendum.
Leaders for both districts say they may choose not to impose the maximum tax levy asked each year should the referendums pass.
Through the course of Union Township’s last operating referendum, the district only collected its maximum operating tax rate three times, choosing to use a lower rate in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
The referendum has brought about $1.2 million a year into Union Township schools, according to a district newsletter.
Without that continued funding, Hunter said the district will immediately need to reduce spending by about $1.4 million.
The district has been able to maintain lower class sizes, fund competitive teacher salaries, offer continued ancillary programs to elementary students and develop new courses for high schoolers fitting of Indiana’s new graduation requirements with its current referendum funds.
Union Township leaders have also set goals to expand mental health sources for students, which could prove more difficult if the district’s referendum does not pass.
“We’ve been able to maintain all of the great programs we’ve offered to kids since 2013, and that’s quite frankly going to be at risk,” Hunter said.
Sustaining growth
In addition to continued support for educational programming, Hanover is turning to its residents to support expansion as home building in St. John and Cedar Lake continues to put strain on available teaching space.
The approximately 2,400-student Hanover district has seen an increase of more than 300 students in the last five years, according to Indiana Department of Education data.
School leaders say they only expect this to continue as budding developments like The Gates of St. John, Greystone and Beacon Point continue filling in with homes.
Shortly before Gov. Eric Holcomb took executive action to close school buildings amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Hanover teachers led their first classes from mobile units placed at Lincoln Elementary and Hanover Central Middle School.
The district’s estimated $79 million construction referendum plan calls for the creation of a new 3-5 grade serving upper elementary school and the expansion of facilities at Hanover Central Middle School and Hanover Central High School.
District leaders say they may need to consider additional mobile units should the referendum fail.
The school corporation’s middle school and Lincoln Elementary are both at capacity. Jane Ball Elementary only has one remaining classroom open.
At a current total of $573,000 for two units that could cost the district hundreds of thousands of dollars in unrecoverable expenses.
Unexpected change
Supporters in both districts say the coronavirus pandemic has brought unforeseen challenges in their efforts to educate residents on the referendum.
Leaders in both districts said plans for door-to-door campaigning had to be scrapped in favor of increased social media messaging, yard signs and mailers.
“We had been through this last year,” said Andy Yakubik, head of the Friends of Hanover Community Schools political action committee. “We had some experience with this and we were hoping that would help us, and now it’s a toss-up.”
Yakubik said he feels a responsibility to teach voters this spring not only about school finance, but also about how to vote amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Hanover supporters were met with a possible roadblock last month when the district’s referendum questions were left off some absentee ballots sent to Hanover Township residents.
The error has since been corrected and Hanover supporters say they are setting their sights on the future.
“Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong,” Hanover Superintendent Mary Tracy-MacAulay said. “I’ve never seen such a vested community and staff. They keep coming back.”
Union Township’s superintendent said he is approaching the referendum with optimism, but is aware of the uncertainty weighing on many this spring.
The Valparaiso school corporation was supported by 58% of voters in its last referendum attempt in 2013.
“I’m optimistically hopeful,” Hunter said. “The bottom line is our voters need to get out and vote.”
