Harbor Square project to combine housing, health care

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — An East Chicago Harbor resident for all of her nearly 64 years, Elsa Martinez-Lopez was very happy to attend the ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday for the $13 million Harbor Square project.

“Everything is good,” Martinez-Lopez said. “Anything the mayor can do for this part of the city is a plus. But it’s going to take time, and people need to be patient.”

Harbor Square is a 28-unit project being developed by UPholdings, a housing developer and property manager based in Lincolnwood, Illinois. Located at 2301 Broadway St., the project blends housing with health care and community-based guided pathways for tenant empowerment.

Harbor Square will partner with Valparaiso-based HealthLinc, which will operate the ground floor’s federally qualified health clinic, open to the public. This blended management team will work to provide residents with supportive services as well as implement a wage and asset growth plan with residents.

Alison Toffic, operations coordinator for UPholdings, said the company wants to provide “affordable and innovative housing” to the area.

The project will include a rooftop solar panel array that will offset the building’s energy costs and will be built to National Green Building Standards’ gold-level certification.