Well, it happened again. And it may not be the last time. Donald Trump has been indicted.

First on state charges in New York involving irregularities with hush money payments to a porn star, and now on federal charges involving, well … 37 sundry charges.

Most of these are regarding the games he was playing with government documents he was no longer eligible to have in his possession. Documents that were locked up in his safe, or stacked up in a bathroom, or strewn about in seemingly random places in his private residence, and though private, that residence has a public aspect to it and was much visited by literally hundreds if not thousands.

Not sure how this all works out, and as much as I consider Donald Trump a megalomaniacal, philandering, serial liar/grifter, he’s due his day in court and I will watch the wheels of justice turn without gloating, well at least not too much.

Seems like Trump and his lawyers are going to have a tough slog. Legal analysts are pretty much in agreement that the charges and evidence backing those charges is substantial.

Even Fox News (yes, I do tune in periodically) has begrudgingly admitted the same. On their network former boot-licker attorney general Bill Barr said that if even half the charges are proven, his former boss is “toast” I think his word was. Trump responded in typical fashion referring to Barr as “weak,” “coward,” “lowlife,” “lazy” and a few other terms of endearment. And in an irony of ironies, he made a defaming comment about his former lackey’s weight. Really.

But of course, Fox admitting Trump might be in trouble is drowned out by their deluge of “ … but-what-about” tropes. And a host of Republicans still fearful of, and loyal to Trump are singing the same tired song in harmony. What about Biden! (Joe and Hunter). What about Hillary! Bill too! What about the laptop! What about Pence! Prime examples of typical right-wing strategies of providing diversions and false equivalents.

My favorite false equivalent is regarding Hillary Clinton. When the Republicans held sway in the House, numerous costly investigations were held on Benghazi, remember that? And try as they did, they could pin nothing on her.

And the email situation? Remember “Lock her up”? Kind of ironic now I’d say. The investigations showed that having a private email server for some government documents was “extremely careless” but not criminal. The documents were ones she was supposed to have as secretary of state, albeit not on a private server. A little different than having documents you have no legal right to possess anymore let alone to have them in your bathroom (among other places). And then to lie about and obstruct the effort to retrieve the documents … not even close to the same thing.

The Justice Department did its job in the Clinton email situation and in the Trump documents situation. Was the DOJ partial to Hillary Clinton? Hardly. Its announcement shortly before the 2016 election about Anthony Weiner’s laptop possibly containing Clinton emails didn’t help Clinton’s campaign, casting doubt on her credibility. If you remember, Weiner’s estranged wife Huma Abedin, was vice chair of Clinton’s campaign.

There’s been a lot of “ … it’s a sad day for America … ” talk being heard in connection with this indictment. And it is sad. But to me the sadness stems from the actions of a former President of the United States and his vitriolic attacks on our system of justice and government and those who have the audacity to uphold the rule of law.

And for me, what makes all this sadder is the loud and blatant bloviations attacking the highest level of law enforcement and justice in our nation from so many “Republicans.” The Republican party, the party of law and order. Right.

Condolences

I note the passing of the mothers of two Calumet City government officials. The mother of Mayor Thaddeus Jones and the mother of fifth ward alderman De Juan Gardner passed recently. Peace to those gentlemen and their families.

Peace to Marlene Hill and her family on the loss of her daughter. Marlene and her husband, Tom, have run Calumet City’s food pantry, Calumet City Resourses, for many years. Life isn’t always fair.

Thanks for reading.