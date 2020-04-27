Hart Street bridge in Dyer to close Tuesday until the fall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DYER — Beginning Tuesday, Hart Street Bridge over Hart Ditch, also known as Plum Creek, will be closed to southbound traffic.

Construction for the replacement project, which is being funded by the Lake County Highway Department, is expected to last until October or November, said Dyer Town Manager Tom DeGiulio.

Traffic on Hart Street, south of U.S. 30, will be open to northbound traffic only.

Revisions to the project are being made to keep southbound lanes open to emergency vehicles only, DeGiulio added.

The existing bridge will be overhauled, then raised and widened, with Gary-based Gariup Construction to reconstruct the bridge one half at a time, said Lake County Highway Department Engineer Duane Alverson.

One lane of traffic will remain open for the duration of the project, Alverson added.

The reconstruction is part of efforts by the county to improve flood control measures along Plum Creek, according to previous Times reports.