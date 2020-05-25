Hatcher, Renslow rematch for state House District 3 seat

Her father, the late Richard G. Hatcher, made history 50 years ago when he was elected the first black mayor of a major American city.

Hatcher said that past legislative sessions have focused on environmental issues including erosion on the beaches and discharge from steel mills.

Future issues that come before legislators will most likely include COVID-19, particularly the health disparities between low-income individuals and African Americans, Hatcher said.

Since Hatcher serves on the Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development Committee, she foresees that assisting small businesses will also be one of the issues discussed after COVID-19.

"Once out of COVID-19, we will likely implement some legislation to help small businesses," Hatcher said.

Renslow, who is in the process of writing a novel, graduated from Hammond's Gavit High School and worked for the city of Hammond. She received degrees in Japanese and television production from Ball State University and was hired by the Japanese ministry of education to teach and translate for three years in rural Japan.