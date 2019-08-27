Haven Hollow Park hosts children's Crafts and Cookies program

SOUTH HAVEN — A dozen youngsters twisted and turned T-shirts into works of art recently during the Portage Township Parks Crafts and Cookies program at Haven Hollow Park, 330 W 700 North, South Haven.
The parks department, a division of the Portage Township Trustee’s office, will continue to offer the program to township youngsters each month.
The next program, which will feature button art, is from 5:30-7 p.m., Sept. 17 at Haven Hollow park. The cost is $7 per child.
For more information, or to register, contact the Portage Township Parks Department at 219-759-5471; visit the township’s Facebook page at facebook.com/portagetownship/ or its website at portagetrustee.org/