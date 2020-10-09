‘He died a hero’ Woman says parrot alerted family to escape carbon monoxide leak

Gator had been part of the family for two decades and still had 50 years of his lifespan ahead of him and the family had Pikachu since she was a baby chick. Fitzpatrick said Gator was a beloved part of the family who enjoyed coming along for bike rides to feel the wind through his feathers.

"Gator was the house protector," she said. "When he was in the backyard he would squawk loud to alert us if someone like the NIPSCO crew or cable guy were walking through. That night, he protected us again, for the last time."

The family disconnected the stove and ordered a new one, and the next day, a Merrillville firefighter arrived at her home with a carbon monoxide alarm and installed it for free.

Mick Graham, fire marshal for Merrillville, said he was called after the incident and made arrangements to go to the home as soon as possible. He said the fire station has a program to provide and install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, though the supply for the latter has run out.