‘He died a hero’ Woman says parrot alerted family to escape carbon monoxide leak

MERRILLVILLE — A Merrillville woman said right before she was about to go to bed, her pet parrot abruptly alerted her with loud distressed squawks.
Marsha Fitzpatrick said a firefighter later told her, if it were not for Gator the parrot, her family may have not woken up the next morning.
"He died a hero," Fitzpatrick said. "If it weren't for him, we wouldn't be here to tell the story."
On the night of Oct. 3, Fitzpatrick and her granddaughter were about to go to sleep while her husband dozed off in his chair, when Gator's loud cries alerted her. She ran downstairs by the kitchen where Gator and her lovebird, Pikachu, were secured in their cages.
Gator was squawking loudly as he flapped his wings from the bottom of the cage and she held him as he passed. She then tried saving Pikachu, who was also in distress, but the bird also died in her hands.
"Carbon monoxide is odorless and tasteless, that's why they call it the silent killer," Fitzpatrick said. "And that's exactly what it did."
She called 911 and was told to evacuate everyone from the home. When firefighters arrived at her house in Savannah Ridge subdivision, they found a carbon monoxide leak in the stove. She said those in her household, including her pet dog, were unharmed.
Gator had been part of the family for two decades and still had 50 years of his lifespan ahead of him and the family had Pikachu since she was a baby chick. Fitzpatrick said Gator was a beloved part of the family who enjoyed coming along for bike rides to feel the wind through his feathers.
"Gator was the house protector," she said. "When he was in the backyard he would squawk loud to alert us if someone like the NIPSCO crew or cable guy were walking through. That night, he protected us again, for the last time."
The family disconnected the stove and ordered a new one, and the next day, a Merrillville firefighter arrived at her home with a carbon monoxide alarm and installed it for free.
Mick Graham, fire marshal for Merrillville, said he was called after the incident and made arrangements to go to the home as soon as possible. He said the fire station has a program to provide and install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, though the supply for the latter has run out.
"At this time of year it is vital to have a carbon monoxide alarm, when people are starting to kick on their furnaces for the first time in months," Graham said. "Carbon monoxide is an odorless, tasteless, colorless gas, and it mimics the same symptoms as COVID or the flu. You get symptoms of being nauseous, feeling light-headed and chest pain. If in doubt, always call 911 and get out of the house."
Graham said in one case last fall, a medic was called to a house for someone who felt flu-like symptoms when the medic's portable carbon monoxide alarm went off. The person ended up being taken to a hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning.
"That's what led me to start soliciting donations to get carbon monoxide alarms," he said.
He asked anyone who would like to donate carbon monoxide alarms or money to purchase them to contact his office at 219-696-0004, extension 2, or mail a check to the National Fire Safety Council to 24 W. 73rd Ave. in Merrillville.
Graham said anyone in need of a smoke detector or to schedule a free installation, to call the same number, 219-696-0004, extension 2, and leave a message for the fire inspector.
Fitzpatrick said she shared her story to help make others aware and to urge people to have working carbon monoxide alarms, in hopes to avoid tragedy.
"We didn't have an alarm, you don't think about it until you experience it like we did, and it resulted in death," she said.
Gallery: Pets of the Week
April
Melly
Angel
Jordan
Clancy
Inky
Rose
Josh
Ruby
Potter
Shrek
Theo
Pal
Neo
Baxter
Abby
Marley
Angel
Mama
Bugsy
Woody
Tiny
Cindee
Pal
CC
Marley
Melly
Axel
Kalvin
Tofu
Butch and Cassidy
Inky
Marley
Amelia
Screech
Dakota
Snickers
Brooke
Biscuit
Marley
Petunia
Chicory
Wade
Wrigley
Winnie, Ozark, Lyric and Bubblin
Cheech
Toby
Kindle
Gus
Bonita
Sangria
Artemis
Roara
Burrito
Knotts
Sirus
Kelly and Clark
Kenny
Lady bug
Roxie
Kris and Twinkle
Misty
Paisley
Cindy Lou
Sugar
Groucho
Maria
Dylan
Banoxs
Prescott
Artemis
Buddy
Gigi and Zoe
Fluffy
Bella
Gypsy
King
Chico
Caspian
Cowboy
Koda
Monroe
Missy
Fannie
Tig
Cookie
Cloudy
PJ
Superman
Jordan and Tyler
Itsy Bitsy
Billie Jean
Otis
Abby
Twain
Teegan
Pistachio
Ruby
Cloudy
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!