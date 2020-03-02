'He is the most loyal partner I have ever had': Injured police dog undergoes surgery

Dante was rushed to get medical care, and a CT scan revealed that if the dog didn't get immediate medical care, he could be paralyzed, according to the Lynwood Police Department.

Lynwood Officer and K-9 Handler Luke Tambrini said since August 2014, he has never gone a day to work without Dante at his side. Without the company of his partner at home and on patrol, Tambrini said he catches himself talking to Dante in the squad car before realizing he isn’t there.

“He is the most loyal partner I have ever had,” Tambrini said. “He has tracked down children with autism, he’s found elderly people with dementia and he’s been used by the FBI and DEA for search warrants.”

Tambrini said he has had many “proud dad” moments as Dante has tracked down shooting suspects and came to the aid of missing residents. However, last year Dante saved his life.

“He saved my life in May,” Tambrini said. “There was a situation where we deployed Dante to apprehend a suspect, it turned out he was reaching for a loaded handgun the whole time. The Taser had failed me. All had failed me. But the thing that never failed me was Dante. Now this is my chance to protect him.”