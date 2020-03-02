'He is the most loyal partner I have ever had': Injured police dog undergoes surgery

LYNWOOD — The story of injured police dog Dante has spread across the globe, with people from continents away sending their support.
“It’s been a nation,” Staci Goveia, founder of Protecting K9 Heroes, said. “It has far surpassed the community. We have donations coming in from Canada, Australia, New Zealand and we’ve also had people call from South Africa about him. People from everywhere have heard his story.”
Dante’s surgery on Tuesday at MetVet in Chicago was a risky procedure, but one that would give him the best shot at recovery, Goveia said. A neurosurgeon installed vertebrae implants to release pressure on the spinal cord. There were no complications and Dante was fully stabilized after the procedure.
“It was a long and extensive surgery,” Goveia said. “Out of the three options it was the riskiest option but it also gave him the best chance at the best quality of life he can have.”
The procedure required surgeons to cut through a lot of muscle tissue and Dante has a long road of recovery ahead. Goveia said Dante will likely be in MetVet’s care for another 2-4 weeks.
While on duty early Feb. 2, Dante and his handler were playing with a ball while on a work break. While chasing the ball, Dante crashed into a metal object, “leaving him almost lifeless,” Goveia said.
Dante was rushed to get medical care, and a CT scan revealed that if the dog didn't get immediate medical care, he could be paralyzed, according to the Lynwood Police Department.
Lynwood Officer and K-9 Handler Luke Tambrini said since August 2014, he has never gone a day to work without Dante at his side. Without the company of his partner at home and on patrol, Tambrini said he catches himself talking to Dante in the squad car before realizing he isn’t there.
“He is the most loyal partner I have ever had,” Tambrini said. “He has tracked down children with autism, he’s found elderly people with dementia and he’s been used by the FBI and DEA for search warrants.”
Tambrini said he has had many “proud dad” moments as Dante has tracked down shooting suspects and came to the aid of missing residents. However, last year Dante saved his life.
“He saved my life in May,” Tambrini said. “There was a situation where we deployed Dante to apprehend a suspect, it turned out he was reaching for a loaded handgun the whole time. The Taser had failed me. All had failed me. But the thing that never failed me was Dante. Now this is my chance to protect him.”
As support has poured in, Tambrini said he has received countless care packages and cards wishing Dante well, including homemade cards from Sand Ridge elementary School students.
“I promised him from day one that we are going to give him the best care we can,” Tambrini said.
Goveia said so far, costs have mounted to $26,000 and the medical bills keep growing as Dante undergoes daily physical therapy and requires medications during his recovery.
“We’ve already paid out $26,000 and the GoFundMe money will soon run out and we will have to do something else,” Goveia said.
The GoFundMe page is still actively accepting donations. As of Wednesday afternoon, $19,188 had been raised.
In addition to online donations, people can mail checks marked for “K-9 Dante” to Protecting K9 Heroes at P.O. Box 422, Glenwood, IL 60425.