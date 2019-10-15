CROWN POINT — Tim J. Grzych was a selfless man, one who always treated people with respect.
He was a man who brought a smile to everyone’s face, Crown Point Mayor David Uran told The Times.
Grzych, 58, who was heavily involved in and around the city, died Friday.
He leaves behind his wife of 29 years, Karen, and two children, Alexa and Samuel.
“He was a very integral part of our city team,” Uran said. “But he was part of our family. He was an uncle to my kids.”
Known as “TG,” Grzych served on the city’s Board of Public Works and the stormwater board for more than 11 years, Uran said.
The nickname, gleaned from his first and last names, often included 86 at the end. 1986 was Grzych’s favorite year, Uran explained. It was the year he met his wife. The year of his first golf championship.
Grzych coached basketball and golf at Andrean, where he was later named the Indiana State Coach of the Year for golf. He also coached basketball at St. Michael’s in Schererville and helped out with soccer and chess at St. Mary’s in Crown Point.
A part of the family
Over the years, Uran said he and Grzych had grown close. The only thing they didn’t agree on, he said, was which Chicago baseball team to root for — Grzych was a White Sox fan, while Uran is a Cubs fan.
Grzych even won the Sox Split 50/50 Raffle twice — “He was always lucky,” Uran said.
Before graduating from Lake Central in 1979, he was the goalie for the hockey team. He loved the Chicago Blackhawks, and was instrumental in developing Bulldog Park, especially the hockey side of it, Uran said.
He also is responsible for the design of the metal benches throughout downtown Crown Point.
In addition to his service on Crown Point boards, Grzych was a part of Region nonprofits, including Moose Lodge 260, Mason Griffith Lodge 735 and the Orak Shriners in Michigan City.
He was co-owner of Leon’s Fabrication in Schererville, and often brought his insight as a business owner to the boards he served on.
“He touched a lot of different buckets that included a lot of different people,” Uran said. “He definitely was a positive role model to a lot of different people.”
Above everything else, Uran recalls Grzych as a family man.
“(The) most important (thing about) Tim that really brings it all together was he was a loving husband, father and outstanding friend to everyone,” Uran said.
‘You don’t find many people like that’
Crown Point City Council President Chad Jeffries remembers Grzych as someone who always had a giant smile on his face.
“You just enjoy being around him,” said Jeffries, who knew Grzych for 12 years.
Jeffries and his wife recalled recently a six-week period where they would always see Grzych and his wife, Karen, out at dinner.
“He always gets up from his table to come over and greet you. The handshake goes out and it’s pulled in for the bear hug,” Jeffries said.
“You don’t find many people like that,” Jeffries recalled his wife, Tracy, saying of Grzych.
Grzych had a knack for summarizing otherwise lengthy topics during meetings and was an integral member of the Board of Works.
“He’s too young, too good of a guy, just a good friend. It’s hard on everybody,” Jeffries said.
“I’m almost at a loss for words. It was so sudden, it’s not like there’s some sort of sickness and you can kind of prepare. It’s just a huge loss for all of us ... It’s just an overwhelming loss,” he added.
Visitation for Grzych will be held on Wednesday at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave. in Crown Point.