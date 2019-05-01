INDIANAPOLIS ― Measles has affected more than 700 people in 22 states, including one Hoosier, so far in 2019, state officials say. State Health Commissioner Kris Box issued a standing order Tuesday making it easier for adults to get the measles vaccine.
Adults do not need to see their health care provider for a prescription and can obtain the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine from any providing pharmacy, Box said.
“Vaccination is the best way to prevent the spread of this highly contagious disease, and we want to remove any barriers that may prevent Hoosiers from being protected during this nationwide outbreak,” Box said. “Even one case of a disease that had largely disappeared is too many, and our hope is that this proactive step will help prevent additional cases in Indiana.”
The number of measles cases reported is the highest in the U.S. since 1994. Measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000.
Pharmacies and health care providers have been notified and adults should contact their local pharmacy to ask if the vaccine is available and should tell the pharmacist that they will be using the state health commissioner’s standing order. Box said the cost of the vaccine will be billed to insurance.
The vaccine works best after the second dose and many people may not be aware that they have only gotten one dose of the vaccination, which doesn't provide full protection, Box said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends two doses of the vaccine for children, the first at age 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old.
Measles is caused by a virus that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes and can remain in the air for two hours after an infected person leaves an area.
Cold-like symptoms, such as a low fever, cough, runny nose and conjunctivitis are experienced first. Next, a rash of blotchy red spots breaks out, which starts at the head and then spreads to the rest of the body.
There is no treatment or cure for measles. While some children may have very mild symptoms, other children may face more serious complications that include pneumonia and encephalitis.
Nine out of 10 unvaccinated people will contract measles if exposed to the virus, according to the CDC.
People who were born before 1957 are considered immune to measles because almost all individuals born before that year likely already had measles.
All family members should be up-to-date on the vaccine, Box said, especially before traveling out of the country. Health care providers can also direct people if more vaccine doses are needed before traveling.
For more information, people can visit www.cdc.gov/measles or https://www.in.gov/isdh/25456.htm.