VALPARAISO – The Porter County Health Department is on a roll – literally – with its new mobile health clinic.

The ribbon cutting for the new vehicle was Tuesday afternoon. Dr. Maria Stamp, the county’s health officer, said the large scissors didn’t work as well as an oversized scalpel would have.

The $215,000 vehicle was ordered about a year ago and pressed into service for the first time in February, soon after it arrived. Health department nurses administered COVID-19 and human papillomavirus vaccines to students at the university’s request, Director of Nursing Connie Rudd said.

“It worked really well,” she said.

Its next scheduled stop is Living Hope Community Church in Valparaiso, for a May 26 homeless outreach service event. Health Department officials are eager for additional bookings.

Sam Burgett, social worker with the Porter County Sheriff’s Department, is the Valparaiso Health Department’s former social worker.

“I had no idea all the services our Health Department does for all of us,” she said. “They go above and beyond to serve our community.”

The Health Department is participating on the new Homelessness Outreach Services Team with a variety of other organizations. The team will provide services to the team where they are, she said.

Pam Pontones, deputy commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health, said Porter County’s mobile clinic is one of just a handful in the state. “Getting access of public health services to people where they are is so vitally important,” she said.

“I really commend you for your vision and your passion for public health and bringing that to the folks herein Porter County,” Pontones said.

The vehicle includes an exam table for administering vaccinations, blood draws and other procedures. For events like health fairs, supplies can be transported in it even if the patients are treated elsewhere.

“Everybody is really supportive and excited,” Stamp said.

The gasoline-powered vehicle is stored at the Porter County Fairgrounds when not in use. The Fair Board installed an outlet so the backup generator is fully charged when it’s put into use.

Porter County Board of Health President Linda Bloxum, a family practice physician in South Haven, said the mobile health clinic will be useful in bringing care to patients for whom transportation is an issue. Some of her patients don’t see her regularly because they lack adequate transportation, she said.

“As many of you know, we have two locations,” Health Department Administrator Sheila Paul said. “We have our Valparaiso location here at the government administration building, we have our Portage location off of Willowcreek Road, and now we have our third location that can go all over the community.”

“Access to care is a top concern for health and wellness in Porter County and in the Region,” Stamp said.

Childhood lead testing, helping those ready to quit tobacco and vaping and helping others manage chronic diseases are services that will be offered. Immunizations, STD testing, Narcan training to prevent opioid overdose deaths and food safety education also will be offered, she said.

The Valparaiso lodge of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows donated the $4,400 wrap, or signage, on the vehicle. County Council member Greg Simms convinced his fellow lodge members to donate the money.

It took two days to apply the wrap but months to get the design just right, Paul said. “We knew we wanted to use public health colors,” blue and yellow. “We wanted it to be eye-catching but not overpowering.”

The signage includes how to contact the department and some of the services offered.

“I am really looking forward to seeing this rig drive around town and educate people and just doing wonderful things,” Simms said.