Health workers feel the toll of virus fight

She encourages them to see their experiences “for what they really are, which is going through something that no one is really prepared for.”

Elmhurst staffers have been trying to help each other see that, too, with support from hospital management.

They share thoughts at "debrief” sessions, like the recent one by the back door. A special break room is staffed by a social worker and decorated with thank-you notes from around the country. Another room quietly pays respects to several colleagues who died of the virus.

Some have taken initiative from loss. After losing her father and a brother to the virus in her native Spain, pediatrician Dr. Pilar Gonzalez organized a hotline to help families of Elmhurst patients get updates on their infected loved ones.

Other staffers aren't inclined, or ready, to examine how the virus affected them, said Dr. Suzanne Bentley, an ER physician who helps lead Elmhurst’s efforts to foster emotional support among staffers.

“There’s a certain fear that when you let that all out, you’re never going to be able to put that back in. And the reality is: We still need to put on our brave faces and our clearest thoughts and deal with the remaining patients ... compounded with the fear of the next wave," Bentley said.