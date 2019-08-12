PORTAGE — Heavy trucks will now need a permit from the city of Portage in order to drive on city streets, per a new ordinance passed by the City Council Tuesday.
Trucks over 24,000 pounds more than 45 feet in length will not be allowed to drive on city streets south of U.S. 20 without the permit. The proposal was approved by the council 5-2.
Trucks used for deliveries or moving material in the city would be eligible for the permit, which would cost $100. The permit allows the holder to operate as many trucks as needed but each one must be registered with the city.
The ordinance does not restrict agricultural vehicles, buses or city vehicles, and they would not need to get a permit.
As initially proposed, the fee would have been $10, but Councilman Mark Oprisko, D-at large, asked to raise it to $100, which the council approved 5-2.
“We can look at it later and decide if it should be lower or higher,” he said.
Council President Sue Lynch, D-at large, and Councilman Collin Czilli, D-5, voted against the raise in the fee and the ordinance.