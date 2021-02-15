Heavy snowfall in NWI hinders traffic, closes some offices, schools

A majority of Northwest Indiana's public schools were observing President's Day Monday, though some districts that planned for in-person classes that day ended up cancelling.

Districts including Griffith Public Schools, New Prairie United School Corporation, and South Newton School Corporation were on an e-Learning day Monday.

Porter County conditions

Early Monday, lake effect snow accumulated to about 10 inches in the Chesterton area and caused hazardous travel across Porter County, INDOT said.

The heaviest hit area in was Ind. 249 to U.S. 421, INDOT said. Lake effect snow was beginning to shift toward Lake County early in the morning, which was likely to result in heavy snow near the lakefront there.

"The big unknown is, as always, lake effect," INDOT said, adding that the sheer amount of snow and low visibility was causing dangerous driving conditions.

"We have yellow trucks out in full force and they are doing all they can to keep up, but the snow is coming down at a heavy rate so motorists will need to adjust their driving according to conditions and prepare for a slow commute this morning. When it is snowing heavily, snow will build up on the roadway between snow plow passes," INDOT said.