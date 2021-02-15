Heavy snowfall in NWI hinders traffic, closes some offices, schools

Another round of snowfall over the weekend resulted in dangerous, and in some cases, impassable travel Monday across Northwest Indiana's major roadways.
Early in the morning traffic on highways across Lake and Porter counties were stalled as a sheet of snow blanketed the roads, the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.
The Borman Expressway and Interstates 80, 94 and 65 were especially stalled. Westbound traffic on the Borman was moving at about 15-30 mph from about Grant Street in Gary up to the state line about 6:30 a.m.
About the same time, I-65 was also seeing a significant slowdown as far south as near West 61st Avenue in Merrillville all the way up to the Indiana Toll Road.
Lake and Porter counties were among the hardest-hit areas, while Northwest Indiana counties had "fair" driving conditions, INDOT reported.
The South Shore Line extended its plan to bus passengers between South Bend International Airport and Carroll Avenue in Michigan City through Wednesday morning.
"The busing is a precautionary measure as ice and snow can adversely impact track, overhead wire, switches and other mechanical components," according to a news release.
All service to Hudson Lake will be suspended while the busing plan is in effect; passengers should instead board at Carroll Avenue. For more information, visit www.mysouthshoreline.com.
Significant snowfall, bitter cold to last into Tuesday
The National Weather Service warned against travel from early Monday into Tuesday as winter weather threatened Northwest Indiana and Chicago's south suburbs.
A winter storm warning for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties went into effect 6 p.m. Sunday and was tentatively set to expire 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Forecasters predicted several rounds of snow could result in another 4 to 8 inches of accumulation, with locally higher amounts along the Lake Michigan shore in Lake and Porter counties.
Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties were under travel advisories Monday morning, which means routine travel or activities could be affected, and drivers should use caution, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
The heaviest snowfall could come Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, NWS reported.
INDOT's Northwest District said it was preparing the second, heavier wave of snow likely to hit at that time.
Total accumulations through Tuesday morning are likely to reach about 6 to 10 inches, with even higher amounts possible locally near the lake shore, NWS said.
There's a 50% chance that snow will continue falling through the morning.
Tuesday night will see a low temperature around 9 degrees, with wind chill values as low as minus-3 degrees. At the same time, north-northeast winds of 5 to 15 mph, wind gusts as high as 25 mph will likely blow through the area.
The high for Tuesday is 20 degrees. Winds will likely ease during the day time, at forecasted speeds of about 5 mph and wind gusts as high as 10 mph.
Then, Tuesday night, temperatures could dip to as low as 2 degrees.
Northwest Indiana was expected to receive less snow than other parts of the state during the storm, so drivers headed to other areas of the state should pay attention to the forecast, INDOT said.
Government offices, schools close
Poor road conditions prompted Porter County to close all government offices and courts Monday, said Curt Ellis, assistant to the Porter County Commissioners.
By about 6:40 a.m., the county health department had not decided whether it would close the COVID-19 testing site at the Porter County Expo Center and vaccination site at the North County Government Annex in Portage. Officials will announce the decision when it is made, Ellis said.
Additionally, Purdue Northwest University campuses in Hammond and Westville were closed, with classes held virtually Monday. Faculty and staff able to work remotely were encouraged to do so, said Kris Falzone, assistant chancellor for marketing and communications.
A majority of Northwest Indiana's public schools were observing President's Day Monday, though some districts that planned for in-person classes that day ended up cancelling.
Districts including Griffith Public Schools, New Prairie United School Corporation, and South Newton School Corporation were on an e-Learning day Monday.
Porter County conditions
Early Monday, lake effect snow accumulated to about 10 inches in the Chesterton area and caused hazardous travel across Porter County, INDOT said.
The heaviest hit area in was Ind. 249 to U.S. 421, INDOT said. Lake effect snow was beginning to shift toward Lake County early in the morning, which was likely to result in heavy snow near the lakefront there.
"The big unknown is, as always, lake effect," INDOT said, adding that the sheer amount of snow and low visibility was causing dangerous driving conditions.
"We have yellow trucks out in full force and they are doing all they can to keep up, but the snow is coming down at a heavy rate so motorists will need to adjust their driving according to conditions and prepare for a slow commute this morning. When it is snowing heavily, snow will build up on the roadway between snow plow passes," INDOT said.
Unincorporated areas of Porter County received up to 8 inches of snow overnight, and even more was expected to fall throughout the day, Porter County Government said.
"There is drifting in open and rural areas with many roads being impassable at this time," Porter County Government wrote on Facebook about 4:30 a.m.
The county highway department's responded in full force to plow and salt the roadways, but officials warned that salt will barely help until the roads warm up.
Officials urged anyone traveling through the area to avoid driving through open or rural areas.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management warned that poor driving conditions were likely to result in spills of hazardous materials, posing threats to public health and the environment.
Anyone involved in an accident resulting in a spill of hazardous material is legally required to report it to IDEM's 24-hour emergency spill line within two hours of the occurrence, under the Indiana Spill Rule.
IDEM encouraged witnesses and first responders to call in, as well.
To report a spill, call 888-233-7745.
Times staff writer Sarah Reese contributed to this report.
Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates to this story.