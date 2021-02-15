Heavy snowfall in NWI hinders travel, closes offices, schools

Another round of snowfall over the weekend resulted in dangerous, and in some cases, impassable travel Monday across Northwest Indiana's major roadways.
Early in the morning traffic on highways across Lake and Porter counties were stalled as a sheet of snow blanketed the roads, the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.
An extended traffic delay early Monday on the Borman Expressway near Indianapolis Boulevard resulted from a semitrailer that became jackknifed while traveling west toward the state line, officials said.
The crash was cleared about 12:15 p.m., nearly an hour and a half after it was reported, INDOT said. Three left lanes were closed for over an hour while crews worked to clear the area.
Lake and Porter counties were among the areas hardest-hit by snow, while other Northwest Indiana counties had "fair" driving conditions early Monday, INDOT reported.
Starting at 1 p.m. Monday, Indiana State Police will slow westbound traffic on I-94 from the Michigan state line to Burns Harbor as multiple plows clear the roadway of snow, said Sgt. Glen Fifield.
All westbound lanes of the highway will be affected, Fifield said.
A weather ban goes into effect for the Indiana Toll Road starting at 4 p.m. Monday, officials said. During the ban, triples, doubles and high-profile vehicles will not have access to the Toll Road.
The ban covers the entire corridor and will stay in effect until at least 1 a.m. local time Tuesday, Toll Road officials said.
The South Shore Line extended its plan to bus passengers between South Bend International Airport and Carroll Avenue in Michigan City through Wednesday morning.
"The busing is a precautionary measure as ice and snow can adversely impact track, overhead wire, switches and other mechanical components," according to a news release.
All service to Hudson Lake will be suspended while the busing plan is in effect; passengers should instead board at Carroll Avenue. For more information, visit www.mysouthshoreline.com.
Significant snowfall, bitter cold to last into Tuesday
The National Weather Service warned against travel from early Monday into Tuesday as winter weather threatened Northwest Indiana and Chicago's south suburbs.
A winter storm warning for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties went into effect 6 p.m. Sunday and was tentatively set to expire 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Forecasters predicted several rounds of snow could result in another 4 to 8 inches of accumulation, with locally higher amounts along the Lake Michigan shore in Lake and Porter counties.
Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties were under travel advisories Monday morning, which means routine travel or activities could be affected, and drivers should use caution, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
The heaviest snowfall could come Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, NWS reported.
INDOT's Northwest District said it was preparing the second, heavier wave of snow likely to hit at that time.
Total accumulations through Tuesday morning are likely to reach about 6 to 10 inches, with even higher amounts possible locally near the lake shore, NWS said.
There's a 50% chance that snow will continue falling through the morning.
Tuesday night will see a low temperature around 9 degrees, with wind chill values as low as minus-3 degrees. At the same time, north-northeast winds of 5 to 15 mph, wind gusts as high as 25 mph will likely blow through the area.
The high for Tuesday is 20 degrees. Winds will likely ease during the day time, at forecasted speeds of about 5 mph and wind gusts as high as 10 mph.
Then, Tuesday night, temperatures could dip to as low as 2 degrees.
Northwest Indiana was expected to receive less snow than other parts of the state during the storm, so drivers headed to other areas of the state should pay attention to the forecast, INDOT said.
Government offices, schools close
Poor road conditions prompted Porter County to close all government offices and courts Monday, said Curt Ellis, assistant to the Porter County Commissioners.
The COVID-19 testing site at the Porter County Expo Center and vaccination site at the North County Government Annex in Portage were also closed, Ellis said.
Anyone who was scheduled at either site would be contacted by phone or email about the cancellation, Ellis said.
Additionally, Purdue Northwest University campuses in Hammond and Westville were closed, with classes held virtually Monday. Faculty and staff able to work remotely were encouraged to do so, said Kris Falzone, assistant chancellor for marketing and communications.
Ivy Tech Community College had in-person classes Monday, but about 11 a.m., officials announced students would be released early. All operations were slated to be conducted virtually starting at 3 p.m.
Indiana University Northwest also announced its campus would close at 3 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday. All classes after 3 p.m. will be held remotely, officials said.
A majority of Northwest Indiana's public schools were observing President's Day Monday, though some districts that planned for in-person classes that day ended up cancelling.
Districts including Griffith Public Schools, New Prairie United School Corporation, and South Newton School Corporation were on an e-Learning day Monday.
Also on Monday, Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana announced it would not deliver to Chesterton, Portage, Hammond or Whiting. All other meals would be delivered as scheduled, said Director of Development Rachel Hurst.
Clients in communities that did not receive a delivery Monday were encouraged to utilize their blizzard box emergency shelf-stable meals delivered in January.
Porter County conditions
Early Monday, lake effect snow accumulated to about 10 inches in the Chesterton area and caused hazardous travel across Porter County, INDOT said.
The heaviest hit area in was Ind. 249 to U.S. 421, INDOT said. Lake effect snow was beginning to shift toward Lake County early in the morning, which was likely to result in heavy snow near the lakefront there.
"The big unknown is, as always, lake effect," INDOT said, adding that the sheer amount of snow and low visibility was causing dangerous driving conditions.
"We have yellow trucks out in full force and they are doing all they can to keep up, but the snow is coming down at a heavy rate so motorists will need to adjust their driving according to conditions and prepare for a slow commute this morning. When it is snowing heavily, snow will build up on the roadway between snow plow passes," INDOT said.
Unincorporated areas of Porter County received up to 8 inches of snow overnight, and even more was expected to fall throughout the day, Porter County Government said.
"There is drifting in open and rural areas with many roads being impassable at this time," Porter County Government wrote on Facebook about 4:30 a.m.
The county highway department's responded in full force to plow and salt the roadways, but officials warned that salt will barely help until the roads warm up.
Officials urged anyone traveling through the area to avoid driving through open or rural areas.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management warned that poor driving conditions were likely to result in spills of hazardous materials, posing threats to public health and the environment.
Anyone involved in an accident resulting in a spill of hazardous material is legally required to report it to IDEM's 24-hour emergency spill line within two hours of the occurrence, under the Indiana Spill Rule.
IDEM encouraged witnesses and first responders to call in, as well.
To report a spill, call 888-233-7745.
Times staff writer Sarah Reese contributed to this report.
Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates to this story.