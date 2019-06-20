HEBRON — A memorial honoring Northwest Indiana military veterans and members of the armed forces who lost their lives in the Middle East will be constructed beginning later this summer.
A 1.47-acre parcel between U.S. 231 and Wilson Street will become home to the Northwest Indiana Middle East Veterans Memorial, honoring those from Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties who served during the conflicts in Afghanistan, Syria and Lebanon. Friends of the Veterans Memorial Parkway were leased land for the memorial by the Hebron Town Council Tuesday.
“I am very proud that Hebron will have the honor of honoring all the brave men and women who served and those who have given their lives in service to our country in conflicts in the Middle East,” said Hebron Town Councilman Don Ensign.
The Friends organization plans on starting work for the site later this summer, with a planned dedication service on Veteran's Day in November.
Previously, the organization erected a Korean War memorial east of Leroy in Lake County and is currently developing a memorial in Crown Point dedicated to World War I and World War II veterans and to victims of the Holocaust.
The memorials will be connected by the Veterans Memorial Trail. Lake County Parks will develop the majority of the path and the rest will be finished by Hebron, which has received a grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for the project.