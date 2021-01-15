'Her Empowered Voice' tackles Lake County infant mortality through public awareness campaign

What started as a college capstone project has spiraled into a full-scale public awareness campaign for Valparaiso resident Alexis Brown.
Brown — a senior public relations student at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois — is working to empower young black women in Lake County with the tools needed to take charge of their health care.
In 2017, Lake County’s infant mortality rate surpassed the state average but showed a widening gap particularly among minority women, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Lake County reported an average infant mortality rate of 10.5 per 1,000 live births among women of all races and of 22.5 per 1,000 live births among black women in 2017, according to the ISDH. That’s compared to state averages of 7.3 per 1,000 live births of all women and 15.3 per 1,000 live births of Black women.
Building trust in health professionals among young black women, Brown says, could be a key in helping address the troubling divide.
“Some women that are young are not empowered on their own health care before pregnancy,” Brown said. “In order to be empowered, you need to speak up, you need to regularly visit hospitals, you need to regularly have a connection or relationship with someone you trust, so that your care is already intact and relationships are there, and you already have support.”
Brown first latched on to the broad idea of raising awareness for health literacy in August when brainstorming ideas for her senior capstone class advised by Bradley professor Rachelle Pavelko.
After researching the topic further, Brown said she shifted her focus to pre- and post-natal care when she discovered the heightened rates of infant mortality that existed just one county away from her Valparaiso home, where she was studying remotely during the coronavirus pandemic.
Brown said the staggering statistics paired with her background in sociology and the personal experience of a friend who had lost her pregnancy at a young age drove her to take action through a new campaign called Her Empowered Voice.
The Bradley senior began reaching out to local health experts and community groups familiar with the young women most at-risk for difficult pregnancies.
Brown connected with a local obstetrician who was able to share how her experiences as a black doctor informed her work in Lake County. Brown also reached out to student groups and multicultural centers at local Ivy Tech, IU Northwest and Purdue Northwest campuses to expand her message to college-aged women across the Region, and struck up a partnership with Crown Point-based HealthCall LLC.
Brown embraced social media and digital methods of community outreach given the constraints of social distancing produced by the coronavirus pandemic.
Using her newfound community connections, Brown organized a webinar on the intersection of prenatal care and race, allowing women of color to hear directly from a doctor about the importance of taking control of your own health care and navigating structural biases in the health care system.
After the seminar she surveyed participants, who told her the talk reshaped their view of the health industry. Brown said the webinar also encouraged her to take a turn toward including more health care workers and experts in her future outreach.
“There are some issues with the actual health care system where there is structural racism, there are biases that affect how a person is treated,” Brown said. “There's also other people in the health care industry who need to be able to understand this going forward so that they can make changes in conscious decisions to treat people differently.”
Brown’s work taking a community-based approach to tackling infant mortality rates earned her recognition this winter as winner of Bradley’s The Ebeling PR-ize award, given to students who produce the university’s top public relations campaigns.
“There were some unique changes this semester, but you can see in Alexis’ campaign just how successful that was in a digital atmosphere,” Pavelko said. “It shows just how much change can come from one person speaking up and doing solid research and saying this is an issue, we need to focus efforts on this, we need to make it better.”
However, Brown’s work didn’t end with the fall semester. Although her class is over, the senior plans to continue expanding the Her Empowered Voice campaign through its website and, later on, the creation of a smart phone app.
Through these digital platforms, Brown said she hopes to create a community for young women to seek resources and share their pregnancy experiences and questions in a safe environment.
“There's so many different ways that we can help,” Brown said. “We just need to figure out how to do that in the most efficient and fast way as possible.”
Her Empowered Voice curated resources are available online at lnk.bio/herempoweredvoice. The campaign is also on Instagram at instagram.com/herempoweredvoice.