'Her Empowered Voice' tackles Lake County infant mortality through public awareness campaign

Brown embraced social media and digital methods of community outreach given the constraints of social distancing produced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Using her newfound community connections, Brown organized a webinar on the intersection of prenatal care and race, allowing women of color to hear directly from a doctor about the importance of taking control of your own health care and navigating structural biases in the health care system.

After the seminar she surveyed participants, who told her the talk reshaped their view of the health industry. Brown said the webinar also encouraged her to take a turn toward including more health care workers and experts in her future outreach.

“There are some issues with the actual health care system where there is structural racism, there are biases that affect how a person is treated,” Brown said. “There's also other people in the health care industry who need to be able to understand this going forward so that they can make changes in conscious decisions to treat people differently.”

Brown’s work taking a community-based approach to tackling infant mortality rates earned her recognition this winter as winner of Bradley’s The Ebeling PR-ize award, given to students who produce the university’s top public relations campaigns.