Here is the latest on school closures, delays for Monday

The following schools will be closed or delayed Monday because of inclement weather. Check nwi.com periodically for updates.
LAKE COUNTY
Charter School of the Dunes in Gary — closed
Crown Point Community School Corp. — E-learning day for elementary schools; preschool closed
East Chicago Lighthouse charter school — E-learning day
Hanover Community School Corp. — E-learning day
School City of Hammond — E-learning day, all after-school activities canceled
Steel City Academy in Gary — closed
Thea Bowman Leadership Academy — closed
PORTER COUNTY
LAPORTE COUNTY
Michigan City Area Schools — E-learning day
JASPER COUNTY
Kankakee Valley School Corp. — E-learning day
Rensselaer Central Schools Corp. — Two-hour delay
NEWTON COUNTY
South Newton School Corp. — Remote learning with two-hour delay schedule
