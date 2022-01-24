 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is the latest on school closures, delays for Monday
0 Comments
alert urgent

Here is the latest on school closures, delays for Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
Buses
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

The following schools will be closed or delayed Monday because of inclement weather. Check nwi.com periodically for updates.

You can share closing and delay information at nwi.com/closings.

LAKE COUNTY

Charter School of the Dunes in Gary — closed

Crown Point Community School Corp. — E-learning day for elementary schools; preschool closed

East Chicago Lighthouse charter school — E-learning day

Hanover Community School Corp. — E-learning day

School City of Hammond — E-learning day, all after-school activities canceled 

Steel City Academy in Gary — closed

Thea Bowman Leadership Academy — closed

PORTER COUNTY

N/A

LAPORTE COUNTY

Michigan City Area Schools — E-learning day

JASPER COUNTY

Kankakee Valley School Corp. — E-learning day

Rensselaer Central Schools Corp. — Two-hour delay

NEWTON COUNTY

South Newton School Corp. — Remote learning with two-hour delay schedule

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing tests 2 million for coronavirus as Winter Olympics loom

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts