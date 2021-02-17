 Skip to main content
Here is the latest on school closures, delays for Wednesday
Buses
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

The following schools will be closed or delayed Wednesday because of inclement weather. Check nwi.com periodically for updates.

You can share closing and delay information at nwi.com/closings.

LAKE COUNTY

Gary Middle College — E-learning day, Feb. 17 

Hanover Community School Corporation — E-learning day, Feb. 17

River Forest Community School Corporation — E-learning day, Feb. 17

Tri-Creek School Corporation — E-learning day, Feb. 17

School City of Hobart — E-learning day, Feb. 17

PORTER COUNTY

Valparaiso Community Schools — E-learning day, Feb. 17

LAPORTE COUNTY

Michigan City Area Schools — 2-hour delay, Feb. 17

JASPER COUNTY

Kankakee Valley School Corporation — E-learning day, Feb. 17

Rensselaer Central Schools Corporation — Two-hour delay, Feb. 17

NEWTON COUNTY

North Newton School Corporation — Two-hour delay, Feb. 17

South Newton School Corporation — Two-hour delay, Feb. 17

