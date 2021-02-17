Here is the latest on school closures, delays for Wednesday

The following schools will be closed or delayed Wednesday because of inclement weather. Check nwi.com periodically for updates.
You can share closing and delay information at nwi.com/closings.
LAKE COUNTY
Gary Middle College — E-learning day, Feb. 17
Hanover Community School Corporation — E-learning day, Feb. 17
River Forest Community School Corporation — E-learning day, Feb. 17
Tri-Creek School Corporation — E-learning day, Feb. 17
School City of Hobart — E-learning day, Feb. 17
PORTER COUNTY
Valparaiso Community Schools — E-learning day, Feb. 17
LAPORTE COUNTY
Michigan City Area Schools — 2-hour delay, Feb. 17
JASPER COUNTY
Kankakee Valley School Corporation — E-learning day, Feb. 17
Rensselaer Central Schools Corporation — Two-hour delay, Feb. 17
NEWTON COUNTY
North Newton School Corporation — Two-hour delay, Feb. 17
South Newton School Corporation — Two-hour delay, Feb. 17