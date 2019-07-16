Jennifer Linville tried to slit her own throat, she said, because she was isolated. She was …

It's the middle of the afternoon, and it starts to set in.

Identifying automatic negative thoughts

According to Amen Clinics, which ties brain health to happiness, wealth, wisdom, improved decision-making and overall success, these are automatic negative thoughts:

Fortune-telling

This is prevalent in those with a panic disorder. They are masterful at predicting the worst, though they don’t have any evidence.

Mind-reading

Where you arbitrarily believe that you know what someone else is thinking, though they didn’t tell you. Many people do this, and more often than not it gets them into trouble. It’s a major impediment to relationships.

Guilt beatings

Thinking with words such as should, must, ought and have to. The words we use to talk to ourselves are very important. Guilt is not a good motivator for change. Telling yourself “I should go see my grandmother” rather than “I want to spend time with my grandmother” only stokes negative feelings.

Blame

Whenever you blame someone else for the problems in your life, you are a victim and you can’t do anything to change it. Many of us play the blame game, but it rarely helps us. Stay away from blaming thoughts and take responsibility for changing your problems.

Labeling

Calling yourself or someone else a derogatory name diminishes your ability to see situations clearly. Labels are harmful.

Source: amenclinics.com