Purdue University Northwest won’t be following in the footsteps of its larger flagship campus as Purdue University West Lafayette implements a ban on streaming services like Netflix and Hulu this month.
PNW spokesman Douglas Clark said the university simply doesn’t worry about the streaming services as a classroom distraction on its Hammond and Westville campuses.
“Our student body is just very different within our campus environment,” Clark said.
“PNW students are pretty serious-minded. Many are focused on their ideal job after graduation. They come to PNW, and they already have busy minds.”
The Journal & Courier in West Lafayette first reported last month that the flagship campus would be enacting the streaming filter as students returned from spring break following a successful pilot program that freed up bandwidth no longer used by recreational streaming in lecture halls.
The story gained traction and was covered by national outlets like The Washington Post and U.S. News & World Report.
But multiple Region-area higher education institutions have decided against taking similar action, finding any issue with bandwidth or streaming distractions to be nonexistent in their classrooms, which they said are filled predominantly with commuter students who may be juggling work or family commitments outside of class.
"IU is not considering such a ban, either at the flagship campus or any of the regional campuses, because there are no obstacles with bandwidth that would require such a change," Indiana University Northwest spokesperson Erika Rose said.