Here's a look at where Porter County school districts are at with COVID-19 cases and quarantines
alert urgent

081221-nws-portage_1

Students arrive for the first day of school Wednesday morning at Crisman Elementary School in Portage.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

Porter County is one of few counties still in the state’s second lowest COVID-19 status designation, but with most schools leaving masks optional, where do they stand with total cases and students and staff in quarantine?

Of the available data on district websites, Portage Township Schools has the highest number of active quarantines with 353 and 84 active cases across the district. Since school started, 102 total cases have been reported. 

Valparaiso Community Schools has had the second most total cases with 82, followed by Duneland School Corp. with 60. Porter Township School Corp. doesn't have a data dashboard on its website.

With a 7-day positivity rate just over 9%, Porter County is in yellow status. Newton, LaGrange and Monroe counties are also yellow, but the rest of the state — including Lake and LaPorte counties — is either orange or red.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

Districts in Lake County, such as Crown Point Community School Corp. and Lake Central School Corp. have seen quarantine numbers reach well over 600, but the newest state guidance has helped bring many of those students back to the classroom. 

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Wednesday that requires K-12 institutions to continue contact tracing, but asked the commissioner of the Indiana Department of Health to reevaluate and modify quarantine parameters for people who adhere to the recommended COVID-19 protocols. 

Under the new school quarantine guidance, in settings where everyone is masked, close contacts will be notified and told to monitor for symptoms for 14 days, but won’t need to quarantine unless symptoms develop. If they do become symptomatic, they should quarantine and get tested regardless of vaccination status. 

In settings where not everyone wears a mask, close contacts will need to quarantine unless they are vaccinated or have had COVID-19 in the past three months. There are three quarantine options for those who need it: 10 or 14 days without a test or seven days with a negative test on days five, six or seven. 

Most school districts in Porter County do not have a mask mandate, which means contact tracing will still require symptomatic people who aren’t vaccinated to quarantine. 

Over 830 people have signed a petition on change.org asking Valpo schools to immediately implement more COVID-19 safety policies. 

“As a community, we share the goal of keeping our kids healthy and safe, an especially challenging task given that COVID cases in Porter County are on the rise and the Delta variant is highly transmissible,” the petition says.

The petition was started by Jennifer Hora, who also helped organize the non-political, non-partisan parent group called Valpo Schools Covid Safety Working Group. 

Hora said the group isn’t just concerned with masking in schools. Masks are a starting point, but she said she and other parents have asked over and over again for improved data, contact tracing, social distancing and distance learning options.

At the most recent board meeting, Valpo Superintendent Jim McCall said the district supports Porter County Health Department’s recommendation for masking in schools and encourages families to review the recommendations and make decisions that are best for their children.

Here’s a look at where Porter County schools are with COVID-19, according to district data dashboards:

Duneland School Corporation

  • Total positive cases: 60

  • Active student and staff cases: 23

  • Students and staff in active quarantine: 173

  • Close contacts exempt from quarantine because vaccinated: 76

Portage Township Schools

  • Total positive cases: 102

  • Active cases: 84

  • Active quarantines: 353

Valparaiso Community Schools

  • Total positive cases: 82

  • New positives from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30: 20

  • Total direct contacts: 427

  • New direct contacts: 79

  • Total contacts exempt from quarantine because vaccinated: 116

  • New contacts exempt: 30

East Porter County School Corporation

  • Active cases

    • Kouts Elementary: 2

    • Kouts Middle/High: 1

    • Morgan Elementary: 2

    • Morgan Middle/High: 0

    • Washington Elementary: 1

    • Washington Middle/High: 3

Union Township School Corp. 

  • Active cases

    • Wheeler High School: 2

    • Union Township Middle School: 2

    • John Simatovich Elementary School: 0

    • Union Center Elementary School: 2

