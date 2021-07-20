Here's what you need to know about the Hammond Central ribbon cutting

HAMMOND — School City of Hammond will celebrate its new high school with a ribbon cutting later this week.
On Thursday, students, staff, district officials and community members will gather for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Hammond Central High School.
"It's an enormous privilege to help usher in the first generation of Hammond Central students for the 2021-2022 school year," said SCH Superintendent Scott Miller.
The aging Clark, Gavit and Hammond High schools were closed at the end of the 2020-2021 school year, resulting in students being redistricted between Hammond Central and Morton High School, according to a news release from the district.
Incoming Hammond Central student ambassadors will lead tours of the new $100 million facility. There will also be performances in the Black Box Theatre by Hammond Art and Performance Academy students.
Those students who attend the new school will become the first pack of Hammond Central Wolves, a name and mascot that came from in-person and virtual town hall meetings and two community surveys conducted over more than two months.
This project has been years in the making, and the district worked directly with architecture firm Schmidt Associates and construction company The Skillman Corporation.
Having worked with the district since 2017, Schmidt Associates CEO Sarah Hempstead said she has been inspired by the community investment in this school.
"Partnering with a community task force, the School Board, school leadership, parents, and even students, we envisioned and brought to life a space that will serve the community and enhance learning outcomes for many years to come," she said.
"We could not be more proud of the final product."
The ribbon cutting will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 5926 Calumet Ave. It is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
Parking will be limited to the south lot because of the ongoing demolition of Hammond High School. If needed, attendees can park in the overflow south of the Swanel Beverage Inc. lot located across the street.