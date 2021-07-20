Here's what you need to know about the Hammond Central ribbon cutting

HAMMOND — School City of Hammond will celebrate its new high school with a ribbon cutting later this week.

On Thursday, students, staff, district officials and community members will gather for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Hammond Central High School.

"It's an enormous privilege to help usher in the first generation of Hammond Central students for the 2021-2022 school year," said SCH Superintendent Scott Miller.

The aging Clark, Gavit and Hammond High schools were closed at the end of the 2020-2021 school year, resulting in students being redistricted between Hammond Central and Morton High School, according to a news release from the district.

Incoming Hammond Central student ambassadors will lead tours of the new $100 million facility. There will also be performances in the Black Box Theatre by Hammond Art and Performance Academy students.

Those students who attend the new school will become the first pack of Hammond Central Wolves, a name and mascot that came from in-person and virtual town hall meetings and two community surveys conducted over more than two months.