Heroes celebrated during Nurses, the Heart of Health Care event

Hospice of the Calumet Area RN Pam Robertson never thought she would be a nurse considering she was “deathly” afraid of needles and winced at the sight of blood. That is until at 9 years old she experienced the death of her grandmother and the “inspiring care she received on her last days by a kind nurse.”

Stories like Robertson’s were celebrated Tuesday afternoon as The Times Media Co. highlighted 10 RNs during its Nurses, the Heart of Health Care luncheon. Visiting Angel’s Andressa Ferguson Lima Ochoa also was recognized with a special Healthcare Hero Award for her dedication to her patients and community. Early in life, she began her journey as a missionary in impoverished countries.

“I am very humbled by this recognition,” said Ferguson Lima Ochoa. “I am proud of everyone in the health care field and feel honored to be celebrated as a hero. I love my patients and families and have always been inspired by my faith and feel driven to serve others.”

Of hundreds of nominations, a panel of five judges narrowed it down to 10 finalists.

“It was so challenging to choose 10 honorees of all the applicants received,” said Jennifer Philbin, Ivy Tech Community College dean of nursing. “All of them are just so wonderful and so deserving. We have many so that deserve to be celebrated for their hard work and dedication.”

Each honoree received a special gift bag, including an exclusive and engraved Citizen Thin Line Watch from Albert’s, especially made to thank all the brave medical professionals and first responders.

“This (celebration) makes me reflect on the past two years, where we were, and still are,” said Tom Schager, president of The Times Media Co. “In a time when our area nurses and around the globe, play a crucial role in the survival of countless people. It’s our honor to celebrate these 10 compassionate professionals because they’ve earned it and deserve it.”

The event was sponsored by Community Healthcare System, Methodist Hospitals, NorthShore Health Centers, Strack and Van Til, Center for Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery LLC, Hospice of the Calumet Area and Albert’s Diamond Jewelers.

This year’s honorees included Jodi Allen, Community Healthcare System; Mary Gaydos, Methodist Hospital; Dawn Jones, Methodist Hospital; Nicole Knight, Traditions Health; Cindy Lee, Valparaiso Care and Rehabilitation; Josie Moreno, Franciscan Health Dyer; Deb Murfitt, Methodist Hospital; Rhagen O’Neill, Community Healthcare System; Katrina Rivera, Methodist Hospital; and Pam Robertson, Hospice of the Calumet Area.

