High demand, low supply hits local health care; Franciscan Health seeking more masks, other items

Local health care providers are facing uncharted territory as they navigate massive shortages of supplies needed to protect those on the front lines of the pandemic.

“Here’s the situation right now in every hospital,” said Rick Peltier, executive director for Franciscan Health Foundation-Northern Indiana. “There is a high demand and low supply. Orders are on back order because there’s not enough items to keep up. It’s a situation no one was truly ready for, but we are dealing with it and Franciscan Health is doing a great job in keeping patients and staff safe.”

Franciscan Health is searching for more leads on protective gear, including factories, schools, universities, nursing schools, veterinarian clinics and businesses. All five of Franciscan Health’s Region hospitals are in need of personal protective equipment, Peltier said.

“We welcome the generosity of local individuals and businesses,” Franciscan Health spokesman Robert Blaszkiewicz said. “The equipment is very important for the safety of our employees as well as our patients. We are doing our best to conserve equipment while seeking new sources of supplies.”

Among Franciscan Health’s 14 hospitals and clinics in Indiana and Illinois, staff have used 12,000 medical masks last week alone, Peltier said.