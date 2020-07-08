High ozone levels to last through Wednesday in Region, Chicago area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local residents should continue taking safety precautions due to persistent high ozone levels throughout the Region, officials said.

Air quality alerts were in effect through Wednesday evening for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph and Elkhart counties, as well as the greater Chicago area and parts of southwest Michigan, the National Weather Service reported.

Forecasters warned that certain groups could be at an increased health risk while ozone levels are high. Affected groups include children, the elderly and people with respiratory or pulmonary conditions.

Those people were advised to avoid prolonged activity outdoors, refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management said.

Ozone formation can be reduced by walking or biking, reducing car trips, avoiding refueling vehicles or using gas-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m., turning off engines while idle for more than 30 seconds, turning off lights and setting air conditioners to 75 degrees or more, IDEM said.

In LaPorte County and other portions of Northern Indiana, temperatures were expected to reach the upper 90s to 100 degrees through the latter part of the week, NWS said Tuesday.