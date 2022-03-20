High school environmental club makes a difference

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville High School cafeterias have both shifted to reusable meal trays, thanks to the persistence and efforts of the MHS Environmental Club.

On the very first day of the change, the amount of trash collected from meals went from 10 to three bags. MHS administrators estimate the change to reusables will reduce waste by 50%.

The high school cafeterias had been using single-use Styrofoam meal trays for years. With all of the other schools in the corporation using reusable meal trays, Environmental Club members decided it was time to ask the school corporation’s Food Service Department if the high school could use reusable meal trays as well.

“I was excited and scared at the same time,” said Food Service Director Angelica Claiborne. “Of course not using Styrofoam is better for the environment, but the high school has not used reusable trays in more than 10 years.”

With Food Service in agreement with their plan, Environmental Club members made a presentation to the Merrillville Community School Corp. Board of School Trustees in January to get their approval to make the change.

The benefits of using reusable trays include saving money, reducing waste, saving the environment and protecting wildlife.

According to their presentation, the school corporation already spent $16,389 on single-use foam trays this school year alone; meanwhile, 2,150 reusable trays were purchased for $8,512.42, already saving money.

In addition, the corporation will create less garbage and save additional money on waste hauling.

Styrofoam is not recyclable in Northwest Indiana, and it takes around 500 years to decompose.

In addition, the process to make the Styrofoam produces hazardous waste and air emissions, and there is evidence that the material itself leaches toxins in hot food and drinks, according to the students’ presentation.

In order to educate their fellow students on the new lunch procedures, Environmental Club members posted signage in the cafeterias and created announcements and an educational video on the Pirate News Network.

