The 47th annual ISSMA Marching Band season steps off Saturday, with 173 Indiana High School marching bands participating in the Festival, Scholastic or Open Class divisions.
The Festival Class is a noncompetitive classification which places a greater emphasis on the musical aspects of the performance. The Scholastic Class was created in 2013 and takes into consideration band size, as well as school enrollment. The Open Class is for those bands desiring to perform at the state finals held at Lucas Oil Stadium by qualification through a regional and semi-state event.
Scholastic Class and Open Class Bands receive an educational assessment in the performance and effectiveness of the music and visual aspects of their performance. All bands, regardless of classification, receive a Gold, Silver, Bronze or Participation rating based upon their level of achievement.
Festival class events are Saturday at Crown Point High School and Southport High School.
The Scholastic Class Prelims followed by the Open Class Invitational are Oct. 12 at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Plymouth High School, Whiteland Community High School and the Jerry Brewer Stadium in Jasper.
Open Class Regionals are Oct. 19 at Chesterton High School, Lafayette Jefferson High School, Center Grove High School in Greenwood and Evansville Central High School.
Scholastic Class Bands receiving a Gold Rating at the Scholastic Prelims will perform at the Scholastic Finals on Oct. 26 at Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis.
You have free articles remaining.
The top 10 Open Class bands at each regional site will participate in the Open Class Semi-state to be held on Nov. 2 at Franklin Community High School (Open D), Decatur Central/Indianapolis (Open C), Pike/Indianapolis (Open B), and Ben Davis/Indianapolis (Open A).
Admission at each event is $8 for adults and $5 for students and preschoolers.
The State Marching Band Finals are Nov. 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium, where the four state champion bands will be crowned. Admission for the state finals is $22 for adults and $18 for students and preschoolers.
ISSMA is proud to again welcome Music Travel Consultants as the sponsor for all Marching Band events, and Paige’s Music, Band Shoppe, and Balfour as supporting sponsors of the 2019 State Marching Band Finals. The Indiana Dairy Farmers and Prairie Farms Dairy will present a $1,000 “Winners Drink Milk” scholarship to a student from each of the four state champion bands.
Composite schedules for each Festival, Scholastic Prelims, Open Invitational and Open Regional site are now available on the website at: www.issma.net
Check the website for updated schedules and results throughout the marching season.