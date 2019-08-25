To submit a class reunion, email sharon.ross@nwi.com.
REUNIONS
George Rogers Clark Class of 1954
The 65-year reunion luncheon of George Rogers Clark High School Class of 1954 is at noon Sept. 25 at Theo’s Restaurant, 9144 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. It's family-style with a cash bar. Cost is $25 per person, which includes tax and gratuity. Reservations must be mailed to Francyne Powell by Sept. 17. For additional information email GRC1954classreunion@gmail.com
Hobart High School Class of 1974
The class members are invited to join the Brickie homecoming celebration at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the footall stadium, 2211 E. 10th Street. (Look for the reserved section for the Class of 1974). There's a post-game meet-and-greet with a cash bar at Paragon Restaurant, 1701 E. 37th Ave. Hobart.The reunion dinner is from 6 p.m.-midnight at Gino's Ambassador Banquet Hall, 1967 E. 37th Ave. Hobart. A cash bar and casual attire. Cost is $35 per person. For more info contact Martha (Fick) Osten (219) 742-8184 or Cindy (Hollingsworth) Retzlaff (219) 512-2615. Reservation deadline is Sept. 1
George Rogers Clark Class of 1959
The George Rogers Clark Class of 1959 is holds its 60th reunion from noon-4 p.m. Sept. 20 at Villa Cesare in Schererville. Contact Sharon (Maclean) Smith at 219-923-9112 or Betty (Small) Delinck at 219-659-7899 if you would like to attend. Deadline is Sept. 6.
East Chicago Washington Class of 1960
The reunion committee will be meeting to start planning its 60th reunion and wants to update records. To that end, classmates are asked to send updated addresses and emails to zak2sbcblobal.net or roculvert@att.net.
Merrillville High School Class of 1969
Merrillville High School 's reunion weekend is Sept. 27 through Sept. 29. It begins at 4:30 p.m. There's a BYO tailgate party in the parking lot of Merrillville High School football stadium. The football game is at 7 p.m. and tickets are $6 in advance. At 2 p.m. Sept. 28, the class meets for a one-hour show at the planetarium of Clifford Pierece Middle School. Family members of all ages are welcome; donation will be taken. It closes with a buffet brunch at 1 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Gary Sportsmen Club, 10101 Madison St., Crown Point. There's a social hour at 1, follwoe by brunch at 2. A cash bar is available at Eventbrite.Com.
Lake Central High School Class of 1969
The Lake Central High School Class of 1959 holds its 50th reunion beginning with the tour of the high school and a tailgate party at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Cost for the tailgate is $10. The main event is dinner at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Teibel's. Cost is $45. There's a breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at La Caretta in Schererville and a farewell picnic at noon at Redar Park. The picnic costs $10. For more information, contact Fred Ruiz at fredatoak@yahoo.com or call 219-712-1813.
Highland High School Class of 1979
The Highland High School Class of 1979 holds its reunion from 6 p.m.-midnight Aug. 31 at Wicker Park Clubhouse, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. Cost is $55 per person. Send money to class79trojans@yahoo.com.
Hammond High Class of 1959
The Hammond High School Class of 1959 celebrates its 60th reunion the weekend of Sept. 20-21. It starts with a pizza buffet gathering at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at Bridges Sports Bar and Grill in Griffith. Cost is $25 per person with a cash bar. The reunion dinner is at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at Lost Marsh Golf Course at the Emerald Green Restaurant. Cost is $60 for the family-style dinner with a cash bar. A tour of the high school might take place if a sufficient number is interested. Special hotel rates are available at SpringHill Suites, 9651 Calumet Ave, Munster and Hampton Inn, 8936 Calumet Ave., Munster. RSVP by Aug. 31. Contacts are Carole Barnes at 219-588-4389, cbarnes805@yahoo.com and Wally Richardson at 219-924-3350 or 219-789-0617 or sirwinchester@sbcglobal.net. Payment is check only made out to HHS59 Reunion and mailed to P.O. Box 3363, Munster, Indiana, 46321.
Morton High School Class of 1970
The 50-year celebration of Morton High School Class of 1970 is scheduled July 24-25, 2020. An informal mixer is July 24 at classmate Flo Metz Decker's Kenwood Tap, 6309 Kennedy Ave., Hammond. The reunion dinner and social is from 6 p.m. -midnight July 25 at Innsbrook Country Club, 6701 Taft St., Merrillville. Cost is $60 per person for the dinner. Payment may be made by Venmo, Pay Pal or check made payable to Morton High School Class of 1970, transmitted/mailed to Bob Kuhn, bobkuhn@me.com, 8241 Meadow Lane, St. John, 46373. In an effort to maximize information to reach classmates, the planning committee would appreciate the hands-on assistance of any classmates with savvy, social media skills. Contact Wes Lukoshus (weslukoshus@gmail.com) or Patty Guiden Herr (patwaretired@gmail.com.
George Rogers Clark Class of 1958
George Rogers Clark Class of 1958 holds its 61st reunion Sept. 21 at Teibel's Restaurant, Schererville. It's from 1-5 p.m.in the back room. Call Karen Rix Vine at 219-365-1447 by Sept. 9 to reserve a spot.
Dyer High School 50-Plus Grand Reunion
The Dyer High School 50-plus Grand Reunion is Sept. 22 at the Halls of St. George, 905 E. Joliet St., Schererville. It starts at noon; lunch is served at 1 p.m. Classes are welcome from 1943 to 1968. Cost is $30 a person. Spouses and guests are welcome. Contact Cheryl Duncanson Photenhauer at 219-440-7730 for information.
Hobart High School Class of 1959
Hobart High School's Class of 1959 celebrates its 60-year reunion from 4-10 p.m. Sept. 7 at Avalon Manor, 3550 E. Lincoln Hwy. Cost is $40 per person, $80 per couple. There's a cash bar and dinner served at 5 p.m. The class meets for breakfast at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 at the Paragon Family Restaurant, 1701 E. 37th Ave., Hobart. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Janet Fleming Herrick at 219-942-9326 or jmh.glass@comcast.net.
East Gary Edison High School Class of 1959
The East Gary Edison High School Class of 1959 holds its 60th reunion from noon-4 p.m. Sept. 14 at Rosewood Restaurant, 2606 Portage Mall. Guests will order from the menu. Contact Barbara (Hines) Bland, 219-942-6067; Robert Hamady, 219-736-9782; or Alan Kalos, 219-962-4812. Attendance must be confirmed by Sept. 6.
Gavit High School Class of 1974
Gavit High School Class of 1974 has a reunion weekend Sept. 6-8. There's a tour of the high school at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 6 followed by a craft brewery crawl. A hog roast-picnic is scheduled at 11 a.m. Sept. 7 at Wicker Park Breezway in Highland. A meet-up scheduled breakfast is Sept. 8 at the Wheel. There is no charge for the events, but an RSVP is requested. Do so by logging on to the Class of '74 Facebook page: Gavit H.S. - Class of 74 or email choover1035@gmail.com.
Portage High School
The Portage Alumni Association invites all alumni to the annual reunion dinner dance Sept. 28 at Duneland Fall Banquet Center in Chesterton. The $45 fee includes dinner and music. For more information, contact Susan Cowsert at Suzicanal@yahoo.com.
Crown Point High Class of 1969
Crown Point High School’s Class of 1969 celebrates its 50-year reunion Sept. 20 and 21. It kicks off at 6 p.m. Sept. 20 with a no host gathering at Buddy & Pals, Cantina Room, 1206 E. Summit St.. The main event is at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Youche Country Club, 13232 Marshall St. Cost is $45 per guest with a cash bar. Contact Jim DePaoli ACMS1@hotmail.com for more information and to RSVP.
Highland High School Class of 1969
Highland High School Class of 1969 holds its 50-year reunion from 7 to 11 p.m. Sept. 21 at the American Legion Post, 2703 Jewett St., Highland. Cost is $35 at the door. Send checks to Gloria Schopper, P.O. Box 3958, Terre Haute, Indiana. There'll be a cash bar and food will be provided. The Iridescents entertain. Visit the Facebook page Highland Trojans Class of '69- 50th Reunion.
Tolleston High Class of 1954
The Tolleston High School Class of 1954 holds its 65th reunion at 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at Pappas Restaurant, 1130 N. Main St., Crown Point. Guests will order from the menu. Contact Darlene (Muzek) McMichael, 219-663-1244; Irene Hert-Bodnar, 219-929-7662; or Alice (Hodorek) Williams at 219-477-6514
Bishop Noll Class of 1952
Bishop Noll Class of 1952 holds is 67th reunion Sept. 11 at Theo's Restaurant, 9144 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. There is socializing at 11:30 a.m., lunch at 12:30 p.m. Order from the menu; cash bar. RSVP by Sept. 1 by calling Dan at 219-322-2161 or Ursula at 219-508-4875.
Bishop Noll Class of 1959
The Class of 1959 will reunite Oct. 5. The evening will begin with 4:30 p.m. Mass at Our Lady of Consolation in Merrillville. Dinner at Gamba Ristorante in Merrillville will follow. Cocktails/cash bar begins at 6 p.m. with plated dinner served at 7 p.m. Cost is $55 per person, which includes tax and gratuity. Call (219) 628-1991 with questions. Make checks payable to John Schreiner and send with RSVP to John Schreiner, 175 N. Winterberry, Valparaiso, Indiana, 46385.
Bishop Noll Class of 1974
The Bishop Noll Class of 1974 will have its reunion the weekend of Sept. 27. Start out with a casual get together Sept. 27 at White Rhino Bar & Grill in Dyer. The class reunion is Sept. 28 at Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville. A Mass for intention of BNI 1974 classmates will take place Sept. 29 at St. John the Evangelist Church in St. John. Afterward, a family and friends picnic will take place at Lemon Lake in Crown Point. The class has a Facebook page. Search for "bni 1974" and "Bishop Noll Class of 1974." Call Mary Elizabeth Barbar at (219) 263-9034.
Bishop Noll Class of 1979
The Noll Class of 1979 is planning our 40th reunion on the Friday and Saturday of Labor Day weekend this year (Aug. 30 and 31). Contact Cy Rangel at (312) 550-1267 or cyguy61@yahoo.com. Classmates can also reach out to Diana (Molle) Rangel at (219) 545-3005 or via her email at dianarangel1060@yahoo.com.
East Chicago Washington Class of 1969
E.C. Washington Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year class reunion on Sept. 13, 14 and 15. Friday night Meet and Greet at R Bar, 9521 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland. On Saturday, dinner reception at Briar Ridge Country Club, 123 Country Club Drive, Schererville. Cost is $85, guests $65. All classes are welcome to join our celebration. For more information, contact Dorothy Rybicki at flygal33@cox.net.
Gary Roosevelt Class of 1959
The Gary Roosevelt Class of 1959 will celebrate its 60-year reunion Aug. 30-31 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Merrillville. Activities will include a Meet and Greet on Friday followed by a Memorial Service and Gala Banquet and Celebration on Saturday. Call classmates Muriel Rondo Hanks at 219-977-0570 or Diana Ward Rice at 219-795-9081.
George Washington High School Class of 1974
George Washington High School will hold its 45-year class reunion from 6 p.m. to midnight Oct. 19 at The Lost Marsh in Hammond. Cost is $65 per person. Call Cathy Dusek Pilarczyk at 773-895-1980.
George Washington High School Class of 1969
George Washington High School, Chicago Illinois Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year reunion on Sept. 14 at St. Michael’s Church Hall, Schererville. Event begins at 6 p.m. and the cost is $50 per person and includes appetizers, dinner, drinks and DJ. If you have not received a "save the date" flier, email Debbie Tarjan at debt522@hotmail.com.
Hammond Tech Class of 1970
The Hammond Tech Class of 1970 will celebrate its 50-year reunion in 2020. We are searching for classmates who are interested in attending. The date and time has not yet been established. Contact Jerry Chico Suroviak at 219-613-4261 or email suroviakc@yahoo.com or Pam Clarett Kasenga at 219-932-0237 or email our3pups@aol.com to be put on a mailing list for future contact and information.
Hammond High School Class of 1969
The Hammond High School Class of 1969 is having its 50-year reunion on Sept. 28 at Teibel's in Schererville. With help from classmates who have gathered together via email, instant messaging and texting, this reunion is about getting together. There will be dinner, dancing and a cash bar beginning at 6 p.m. Music will be by Star Amusement Jukebox. Cost is $60 per person. Payment options are either via PayPal with the link Paypal.me/nancysternhhs1969 or make check payable to Nancy Stern. For mailing address or to update contact information, email Nancysternhhs1969@gmail.com. Please RSVP with payment by Aug. 30.
Hebron High School Class of 1974
The Hebron High School Class of 1974 is celebrating its 45-year reunion on Sept. 28 at the Gathering Place in Hebron. The class of 1973 is invited to celebrate with the class. Contact Janet at hewitt.jmr@gmail.com
Lew Wallace Class of 1964
The Lew Wallace class of 1964 55th reunion will be held Sept. 27 and 28. The Sept. 27 event begins at 6 p.m. at Buddy and Pal’s Place, 1206 E. Summit St. Crown Point. A buffet dinner with cash bar will be held at the Seasons Lakehouse Restaurant in the Lakes of the Four Seasons at 1048 Lakeshore Drive on Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. Make checks payable to Lew Wallace Class of 1964. The cost is $35 per person. Please include the name(s) of those attending and send to H. Sandy Siegle Shupe at 1730 Windfield Drive, Munster, IN 46321. Payment deadline is Sept. 10. For details email sandybasala@netnitco.net.
Merrillville Class of 1959
The Merrillville Class of 1959 will celebrate its 60 year reunion Sept. 13 and Sept. 14. Meet and Greet Pizza Party will take place Sept. 13 at Buddy and Pal’s Restaurant in Crown Point starting at 5:30 p.m. Cost will be $10 per person with a cash bar. On Sept. 14 there will be a Luncheon at Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville starting at noon. The price for Saturday will be $6.99 per person, as it was in 1959. Flyers with the details are being sent to all classmates. Contact Babe Hein 219-663-0896 or Pete Ballestero 219-926-4132, Email hmballestero@gmail.com.
Morton Senior High School Class of 1969
The Morton Senior High School Class of 1969 is holding its 50-year reunion on Sept. 7, beginning at 6 p.m. at Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillvillle. The cost is $60 per person. For information and to purchase tickets, contact Dru Bocek, 219-613-1125 or email: Dru.Bocek@Firstmidwest.com
New Prairie High School Class of 1969
New Prairie High School class of 1969 will celebrate its 50-year class reunion on Sept. 22 at the Blue Chip Hotel & Spa in Michigan City. Contact Mike Wallace at Wallacemesa@cox.net or Doug Clark at Clard512@gmail.com to update your current contact information. Visit the NPHS Class of ’69 – 50 year reunion group on Facebook
River Forest Class of 1974
The River Forest High School Class of 1974 will hold its 45-year reunion on Sept. 7 at Gino's Ambassador Banquet Hall, 1967 E. 37th Ave., Hobart. Plans are still being finalized. We are still looking for addresses of several classmates. If you have not received your "Save the Date" postcard, contact Janice Hickman Seabolt at mslion3@gmail.com. A Facebook page has also been set up called "River Forest 1974 (Hobart) 45th Reunion."
St. Mary Magdalene Class of 1969
St. Mary Magdalene Class of 1969 will hold its reunion from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 29 at White Hawk Country Club, 1001 White Hawk Drive. Cost is $30 per person with a cash bar. Make check or money order payable to: Danell Cypher, 124 Cypress Drive, Schererville, IN 46375. To secure your reservation, payment must be received no later than Sept. 1. Direct interest or questions to danellcypher@hotmail.com.
T.F. North Class of 1969
T.F. North Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year class reunion from 5-11 p.m. Sept. 28 at Villa Cesar in Schereville. Price is $75 per person. Send checks to Judy Gora Ketelaar, 25641 Sharon Lane, Crete, IL 60417 by 9-11-19. Visit Facebook group, T.F. North Class of 1969 for more information.
West Gary Edison All-Blazer Reunion
The West Gary Edison Classes of 1964, 1966 and 1967 are hosting an All-Blazer Reunion & Picnic All Gary Edison Blazer graduates are invited to attend. The reunion will be at Teibel’s Restaurant beginning at 6 p.m. Sept. 6. Cost is $55 per person and includes dinner and dancing. There will be a cash bar. The picnic will be at Lemon Lake Park Shelter 4 on Sept. 7 from noon- 6 p.m. The only cost for the picnic is the $5 park admission fee & the cost of the food you bring for yourself. For details & to be put on the list for future information, contact Mike Certa by email at mikecerta@comcast.net or by phone at 219-663-8962, or contact Donna Acsbok Villarruel by e-mail at dvillarruel@comcast.net.
Westside Class of 69 Reunion
Westside class of 1969 will hold a meet and greet Oct. 4 and a dinner/dance Oct. 5. Email johnespann@aol.com.