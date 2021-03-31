High-speed chase ends with discovery of suspected drugs, loaded gun, police say

NEWTON COUNTY — A man caught speeding Tuesday on U.S. 41 was arrested after he fled officers and was found with dozens of grams of suspected marijuana and ecstasy and a loaded handgun, police said.

Shyheim J. McCoy, 26, of Chicago, at one point was driving over 105 mph as he tried to escape a pursuing officer, according to an Indiana State Police news release.

A chase began about 1 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 41 outside Kentland when a trooper on patrol saw McCoy speeding about 80 mph in a 60 mph in a blue 2009 Mitsubishi, police said.

The trooper tried to catch up with McCoy's vehicle, at which point McCoy accelerated past 105 mph, police said.

McCoy later stopped his vehicle north of Kentland.

A police K-9 was sent to sniff McCoy's vehicle for the presence of drugs. The K-9 gave a positive alert, prompting police to search the vehicle.

They found about 46 grams of suspected marijuana, about 36 grams of suspected ecstasy and a loaded Springfield Armory 9mm handgun, police said.

McCoy was arrested without incident.