High waves could cause danger at Region beaches, weather service says

The National Weather Service is warning boaters and beachgoers to exercise caution at Lake Michigan through this weekend.

The agency reported Thursday that waves could reach heights of 4 to 7 feet in Lake County, and 5 to 7 feet in Porter and LaPorte County, the weather service Great Lakes Beach Hazards map showed. The forecast was last updated late Wednesday afternoon.

In Northwest Indiana and surrounding counties, the weather service activated small craft advisories, which are warnings of hazardous waves. Winds could reach up to about 28 mph, and waves could rise to 4 feet high. Advisories remained in effect from 10 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday, the weather service said.

Officials urged people to avoid navigating Lake Michigan waters in such conditions. Potential hazards are said to be especially dangerous to smaller vessels and inexperienced boaters.