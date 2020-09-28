 Skip to main content
High waves, strong currents prompt warnings for Region beaches
High waves on Lake Michigan STOCK

High winds cause Lake Michigan waves at Marquette Park beach.

 John Luke, File, The Times

Anyone visiting the lakefront Monday should avoid going into the water. High waves and strong current action are expected to cause dangerous swimming conditions, officials reported.

The National Weather Service has issued Beach Hazards statements for the shores of Porter, LaPorte and Berrien counties, which are set to last through late Monday evening.

Forecasters anticipate waves reaching heights of 3 to 5 feet, or even up to 7 feet later in the day.

Strong rip and structural currents, which pose the danger of sweeping beachgoers into deep water, also are expected.

LaPorte County is expected to see west-northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph, which could increase to 15 to 20 mph into Tuesday. Lake County is likely to see west winds of 10 to 15 mph, NWS reports.

Officials urged the public to stay out of the water and away from shoreline structures including piers, jetties and breakwalls, where currents could form and sweep bystanders into the water.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, a nonprofit organization that tracks drownings statistics at the Great Lakes, reports 53 confirmed drownings, along with four of unknown condition, at Lake Michigan in 2020.

This marks a new record high annual drowning count for Lake Michigan. Its previous record was 49 drownings, in 2012, the nonprofit reports.

In total, Lake Michigan has seen 434 drownings since 2010, according to the GLSRP.

The most up-to-date information on lake swimming advisories is available at www.weather.gov/greatlakes/beachhazards.

