HIGHLAND – The Town Council has approved an annual report from the Redevelopment Commission listing all of its activities in 2022, something required by state law.

All redevelopment commissions must submit their reports every year by April 15 to the Department of Local Government Finance.

The council voted unanimously to accept the document, which was presented by Dan Botich of Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc.

"Basically it is a recap or summary of the fiscal year" of the commission, Botich said.

Among other things, the report lists the commission members and officers for the previous year. It also lists each of the business meetings, study sessions and executive sessions for 2022 for a total of 36.

"They are a very active commission," Botich said.

The report also includes commission employees, their salaries and all of the funds spent during the prior year.

The salaries involved the redevelopment director, recording secretary and redevelopment assistant at a total of $87,975, the report says.

The report also lists 10 individual companies doing services for the commission last year for a combined fee of $83,451.

The financial accounting of all tax increment finance activities is also included in the report.

Botich said there currently are three TIF allocation areas in Highland: Cardinal Campus/Highland Acres, Highland Redevelopment/Downtown and Highland Commercial Corridors.

The report lists the commission's completed goals in 2022, including the sale of properties owned by the town on Jewett Street, Kennedy Avenue, Garfield Avenue and Condit Street.

Also completed last year was the downtown parking lot at Kennedy and Highway avenues -- including a new public restroom and the installation of electric vehicle chargers.

The report also lists the goals started in 2022 but still in progress, including development of the Kennedy Avenue/Condit Street corridor and the development of a business park on south Kennedy near Main Street.

The document says other things in progress are an improved sign for downtown Highland, downtown wayfinding signage and a commercial property improvement grant.

Three other goals in the report include disposition of surplus personal property, updating the downtown street lights and senior living facility development approvals.

Botich's report also lists goals for the future, including the development of north Kennedy Avenue -- and the Little Calumet River frontage whenever the public works garage is relocated.

A final listed goal, for the future, is the development of multigenerational housing.

Botich said the report is only intended to provide access of information for anyone who may have related questions.