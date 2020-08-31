Highland Council faces wrath of residents opposing senior complex

Russell had a green light from the Plan Commission, which recommended that the council approve a rezoning from large lot single family to a multi-family planned unit development.

The council has the final vote on all rezoning issues.

After starting the meeting, Schocke said that it was an illegal meeting because it was called, by Herak, at the last moment on Friday just minutes before the 48-hour deadline to advertise for the meeting.

Schocke claimed this was done so there would be no time for the other councilmen to comment.

He then temporarily stepped down as president, for this meeting only, and asked Zemen, the council vice president, to conduct the meeting.

"I canceled the meeting last week because of this (proposal)," Schocke said of last week's meeting. "They are trying to ramrod this through."

Two members of the Plan Commission spoke in support of the plan.

Family member Janille Scheeringa said there are other places in town to build the complex.