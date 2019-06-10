HIGHLAND — A veteran Highland Town Councilman has dropped out of the November general election.
Councilman Dan Vassar, D-3rd, issued a formal statement recently saying he withdrew his name from the November ballot.
"Ultimately, I had many people tell me why they thought I should run, but unfortunately, for several months now, I could not change what I felt in my head and in my heart," Vassar said in his statement.
At this point, Vassar has given no indication on whether he would consider running for the council at some future point.
"I have been involved in my community for nearly 20 years in a variety of volunteer roles, combined with working full time in the corporate world and raising a family with my wife," Vassar said Friday afternoon. "After nearly two decades with a schedule packed with commitments, I felt the need to take a step back and take some time for me and my family. My mind and body are telling me I need a break, so I'm taking one."
Vassar said he will continue serving others in the future, but does not know if it will be through private endeavors or in the public sector.
He said he loves working with children and his future efforts could focus on that.
All of the other sitting council members are on the ballot for this fall after easily winning last month's primary, including Vassar.
Vassar said he has served Highland for the past 20 years, including the past 12 years as a town councilman with three terms as president; president of the Highland Little League for 10 years; president of Highland Babe Ruth for five years; and a past member of the Indiana Little League District 2 board of directors.
Vassar also listed numerous other Highland organizations and groups that he has been involved with, including the Park Board, Plan Commission, Redevelopment Commission and Highland Chapter of Operation SOS to support American Soldiers.
He also served on the St. James the Less pastoral board for three years.
In his statement, Vassar added that, "I am just turning the page and ending this chapter of the book in the hopes of re-energizing and finding an outlet for my desire to serve others."
Vassar thanked all who have supported him as a councilman and offered good wishes to whoever takes his council seat.