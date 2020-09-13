Highland husband and wife recall serving during World War II

"Instead of marching 20 miles a day and things like that, we were working in the local hospitals or taking classes in medical," Elwyn said.

About four or five months later, Elwyn headed across the pond to England, where he spent a year training in the medical field, he said.

Elwyn served with the U.S. Army Medical Corps as a surgical technician.

"We patched up a lot of wounded soldiers," he said.

During training, Elwyn was assigned to the 359th Engineer Battalion, but he ended up also serving with the 49th Engineer Combat Battalion.

Up until D-Day, he served with the Seventh Army, which was led by Gen. Mark Clark at the time, he said.

"After we landed in France, they switched us over to (Gen. George) Patton, Third Army," Elwyn said. "We had quite a few medics and there were three or four assigned to each company in the battalion that we were over."

From there, Elwyn and the battalion followed Patton's tanks across France, with engineers laying pipeline across the country, ensuring the tanks had enough gas.