Highland husband and wife recall serving during World War II

HIGHLAND — World War II Pvt. 1st Class Elwyn Studer first saw his wife, Caroline, in a math class at Mount Ayr High School.
In that moment, he said, he knew Caroline was the one for him.
After 77 years of marriage, the pair, clad in matching pink shirts, can't remember how they began dating as high school freshmen.
They do recall, however, the moments they spent apart while Elwyn was serving in World War II — he left only two months after they were married.
At 97, Elwyn is one of the few WWII veterans left in the Hoosier state. By Sept. 30, there will be 5,354 WWII veterans in Indiana, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. In 2015, there were 16,833.
Away at war
At 19 years old, Elwyn received his call to service a week after marrying Caroline on Thanksgiving Day 1942. He left two months later and headed to Camp Claiborne in Louisiana for basic training.
"I was assigned to the 359th Engineers. Went down to Camp Claiborne and in about two weeks of training, they asked for volunteers for the Medical Corps, and I volunteered, and that's how I got into the medical part of it," Elwyn said, adding he didn't like the work he was doing with the engineers.
"Instead of marching 20 miles a day and things like that, we were working in the local hospitals or taking classes in medical," Elwyn said.
About four or five months later, Elwyn headed across the pond to England, where he spent a year training in the medical field, he said.
Elwyn served with the U.S. Army Medical Corps as a surgical technician.
"We patched up a lot of wounded soldiers," he said.
During training, Elwyn was assigned to the 359th Engineer Battalion, but he ended up also serving with the 49th Engineer Combat Battalion.
Up until D-Day, he served with the Seventh Army, which was led by Gen. Mark Clark at the time, he said.
"After we landed in France, they switched us over to (Gen. George) Patton, Third Army," Elwyn said. "We had quite a few medics and there were three or four assigned to each company in the battalion that we were over."
From there, Elwyn and the battalion followed Patton's tanks across France, with engineers laying pipeline across the country, ensuring the tanks had enough gas.
The troop then moved to Belgium for the Battle of the Bulge in December 1944. During that time, engineers cleared mine fields so infantrymen could pass through the area safely.
The battalion then moved across the Rhine River and ended up in Saarlautern, Germany, where they became occupation troops, Elwyn said
"When the war ended, they moved us up to Belgium again, and we guarded prisoners to pass the time away, I guess, while we're waiting to ship back home," said Elwyn, who received four Bronze Stars for his service.
While Elwyn was away, Caroline, who is now 96, began working at National Tube in Gary and stepped into a part of history as a Rosie the Riveter.
"I just went there and got a job while he was in the service," Caroline said. "I lived with my aunt in Merrillville while he was gone."
Caroline worked as an inspector at National Tube for the duration of the war.
Making the Region home
While away at war, Elwyn didn't receive leave and was unable to return home. The pair stayed in touch by writing letters to one another.
Elwyn came home from the war 34 months later on Dec. 1, 1945, and began working at National Tube. After Elwyn returned home, Caroline stopped working at the factory.
Shortly after, he headed to college earning his bachelor's degree from Canterbury College in Danville and his master's degree from Indiana University Bloomington.
He then began his teaching career. Over decades of teaching, he also served as a coach and principal.
Caroline briefly worked at a golf ball factory in Crown Point before becoming a stay-at-home mom in 1948, when the first of their three children was born.
The pair moved to their Highland home in 1962, and Elwyn taught at Highland High School for 24 years before retiring 34 years ago.
On Thanksgiving Day, the pair will celebrate 78 years of marriage.
"Just make sure you tell each other every day that you love one another. And we do," Caroline said.
"We do," echoed Elwyn, who is a member of American Legion Post 66 and Highland Elks Lodge 981.
