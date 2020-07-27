Highland KinderCare to close for 3 days after confirmed positive COVID-19 case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — KinderCare's Highland location will close for three days following a case of COVID-19 confirmed among the center.

The Highland center was open briefly Monday before learning of the positive diagnosis, a KinderCare spokeswoman said, at which point teachers and staff began notifying parents of the case and requesting they pick up their children.

Highland employees have partnered with the local health department and will close until at least Friday to allow for cleaning, unless advised otherwise by health officials.

"The health and safety of our children, families and staff is always our top priority," a KinderCare statement reads. "In response to the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve developed enhanced health and safety measures in partnership with the CDC and a panel of medical experts to ensure our centers remain as clean and safe as possible."

Daily health and safety practices in KinderCare locations include frequent hand washing and sanitization of toys and surfaces, temperature checks and questionnaires for those entering a KinderCare center, restricted access to classrooms, health screenings throughout the day and a strict exclusion of illness policy, according to KinderCare.