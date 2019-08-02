HIGHLAND — It's the "Last Call for Summer," and the Highland Main Street Bureau and Highland Redevelopment Commission want to make sure it goes out with a bang.
Final preparations are being made for the event, which runs from 3-8 p.m. Aug. 10 at Main Square Park.
This is the second year for the event, which features music, food from local restaurants, and a beer garden operated by Highland's Beer Geeks.
New this year is the inclusion of children's activities, with a craft tent provided onsite. The event name and date highlight a farewell to summer on the last weekend before the 2019-20 school year begins.
Event sponsors include: Platium - First Financial Bank, Tiger Plumbing and Dean's Lawn and Landscaping; Gold - Crowel Insurance and Regional Federal Credit Union; Silver - Pleasant View Dairy and Tauber Law Office.
Centier Bank is the band sponsor and CJ Printing is providing the posters.
Food vendors include Boss Man Tacos, Nikki Rae's Sandwiches and Jose's Family Restaurant.
Last Call spotlights a lineup of local musicians playing their original music. The list includes Chris Peters, Anunnaki (formerly known as Belladonna), Matthew Daley, CXPITAL and Fragile Soul.
Additional information on other performers can be found in future posts to the event's Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events6359696501996077 or by following on social media #2019LastCall4Summer.
For more information, contact the Redevelopment Department at 219-972-7598 or lryskamp@highland.in.gov.