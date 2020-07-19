Highland names new public works leader

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — With unanimous Town Council approval, Mark Knesek has been named Highland's fourth public works director.

He replaces John Bach, who retired last month.

With his new post starting immediately, Knesek moves up from his old position of public works operations director.

A graduate of Munster High School, the 59-year-old Knesek has devoted 41 years of service to the public works departments of Munster and Highland.

"I was fortunate to be mentored by John Bach and could not get a better mentor," Knesek said. "I am proud to be the fourth public works director and love the town I lived in for 27 years and the residents that I have met during my years here."

Knesek has earned at least nine professional licenses through the years, including Indiana Department of Environmental Management, water treatment plant operator, water distribution system operator and American Red Cross CPR/AED-First Aid Certified.

"I just want to wish Mr. Knesek the best on his new position," said Councilman Mark Herak, D-2nd.

Council President Mark Schocke, R-3rd, said that Highland was lucky to snag him for the position.