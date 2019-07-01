HIGHLAND — The Highland Town Council has paved the way for some major road improvements in town.
The total cost of the work is estimated at about $1.8 million and will be part of the Community Crossings Matching Grant program.
The downtown stretch of Highway Avenue will be resurfaced from Ridge Road east to Delaware Street, Public Works Director John Bach said.
He also said the brick circles at the Second and Fourth street intersections on Highway will be eliminated.
The intersections have been bumpy for many years.
It is possible that they will be replaced by stamped concrete to simulate the brick effect, Bach added.
Another main downtown road, Jewett Street, will be resurfaced from Kennedy Avenue to Fifth Street.
Also in the downtown, Fourth Street will get a new surface between Highway and Jewett.
Another stretch of Highway, between Cline Avenue and Liable Road, will be done, while a facelift is also in store for 45th Street between Fifth Place and Forrest Drive.
LaPorte Street will also get a new surface between Kennedy and Grace Street.
"LaPorte Street includes some drainage work and curb installation on the north side," Bach noted.
Another major length of resurfacing will be along Cline Avenue from Ridge to 45th.
Eighty-First Street is also targeted for work between Sycamore Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard, along with Ramblewood Drive from the boulevard to Prairie Avenue, and Spring Street from Martha Street to 45th.
Instead of total reconstruction, most of the roads will only require resurfacing, pavement markings and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) sidewalk modifications, Bach noted.
The downtown will also add a new business as the Pramuk Dental Center relocates from Munster to the former Highland Kiddie Shop site at 2706 Highway.
"I love being in the downtown area," Kurt Pramuk, owner of Pramuk Dental Center, said after receiving a tax abatement from the council.
Pramuk said he plans to begin construction in a couple of weeks and hopes to be open by the end of the year.
Finally, the council changed its business meeting starting time from 7 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.