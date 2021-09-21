Highland plans super Restaurant Crawl

HIGHLAND — The Downtown Restaurant Crawl will shift from dining rooms to the streets for one big night Sept. 28.

The crawl has been held the last Tuesday of every month for the past year as various downtown restaurants offer special menus for patrons.

It is sponsored by the Highland Main Street group.

A super version of it is planned from 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 28.

The downtown will be cordoned off to make way for this special event to celebrate the crawl's first anniversary, said Redevelopment Director Kathy DeGuilio-Fox.

There'll be picnic tables on Highway Avenue from Second Street to Kennedy Avenue and from Kennedy to Fifth Street.

"Almost like a big party in the street," DeGuilio-Fox said, noting people can take their food from the restaurants outside to the picnic tables.

The restaurants planning to participate are The Counter, Dan's Pierogies, The Green Witch Café, Growlers, Jose's Family Restaurant, Langel's Pizza, Sakura Bowl, Sip, Traditions and Fuzzyline Brewing.

Three bands will donate their time for to provide live entertainment. They are the Crossthreads, Casa Casa and My Altered Angel.