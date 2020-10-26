 Skip to main content
Highland police collected 200 pounds of meds during National Drug Take Back Day
Highland police collected 200 pounds of meds during National Drug Take Back Day

STOCK Police - Highland
John J. Watkins, The Times

HIGHLAND — Police collected about 200 pounds of prescription drugs over four hours during its participation Saturday in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Counting Saturday's event, residents have dropped off a total of about 918 pounds of medication to the Highland Police Department, which collects the drugs and transfers them to the DEA for proper disposal, the department said in a news release.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a national effort to have U.S. citizens properly dispose of unwanted or expired medication and over-the-counter drugs.

It is an effort to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths stemming from controlled prescription drugs, which roughly 9.9 million Americans misuse or abuse, a 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health finding showed.

The study found a majority of those people obtained medications from family or friends — often from a home medicine cabinet.

The Highland Police Department reminds the public that it has a drug disposal box in its building, 3333 Ridge Road, available 24 hours a day every day of the year.

Anyone who lives in the area can dispose of their medication at their convenience.

People with unwanted or expired drugs should only get rid of them at a certified disposal box and should never put them in the trash or flush them down a drain, the department said.

