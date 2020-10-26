Highland police collected 200 pounds of meds during National Drug Take Back Day

HIGHLAND — Police collected about 200 pounds of prescription drugs over four hours during its participation Saturday in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Counting Saturday's event, residents have dropped off a total of about 918 pounds of medication to the Highland Police Department, which collects the drugs and transfers them to the DEA for proper disposal, the department said in a news release.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a national effort to have U.S. citizens properly dispose of unwanted or expired medication and over-the-counter drugs.

It is an effort to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths stemming from controlled prescription drugs, which roughly 9.9 million Americans misuse or abuse, a 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health finding showed.

The study found a majority of those people obtained medications from family or friends — often from a home medicine cabinet.

The Highland Police Department reminds the public that it has a drug disposal box in its building, 3333 Ridge Road, available 24 hours a day every day of the year.

Anyone who lives in the area can dispose of their medication at their convenience.