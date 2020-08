Highland police seek tips about disturbance that injured man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — Police asked Friday for anyone who may have witnessed a disturbance in the downtown area that left a man injured to come forward.

Highland police were dispatched about 7:30 p.m. to the 2900 block of Highway Avenue, which is just east of Kennedy Avenue.

A man was taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries as a result of a disturbance in the area, police said.

Police know the identity of the woman, Cmdr. John Banasiak said. She is not in custody, but police do not believe there is a threat to the community.

Police did not release further information on the extent of the man's injuries and nature of the disturbance.

Anyone who may have witnessed the disturbance is asked to call Detective Cpl. Jason Hildenbrand at 219-972-5071.

