Highland police warn of phone scam targeting elderly residents

HIGHLAND — Authorities are warning the community of a scam targeting elderly people to solicit thousands of dollars in cash.

Police have taken a handful of reports in the past few weeks indicating that older residents received phone calls from people who falsely claimed the residents' grandchildren were arrested in another state and need cash, a Highland Police Department news release states.

Callers have claimed to be either the residents' grandchild or an attorney representing their grandchild. They've typically tried to convince people to send thousands of dollars in cash through UPS or FedEx.

In most cases, the money cannot be recovered once it is sent out of state and received by the scammer, police said.

Police urged anyone who receives a call of this nature to confirm the caller is actually their grandchild or a person representing their grandchild.

The best way to do that, police say, is to reach out to another family member — specifically, the grandchild's mother or father.