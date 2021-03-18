 Skip to main content
Highland police warn of phone scam targeting elderly residents
alert urgent

Highland police warn of phone scam targeting elderly residents

STOCK Police - Highland
John J. Watkins, The Times

HIGHLAND — Authorities are warning the community of a scam targeting elderly people to solicit thousands of dollars in cash.

Police have taken a handful of reports in the past few weeks indicating that older residents received phone calls from people who falsely claimed the residents' grandchildren were arrested in another state and need cash, a Highland Police Department news release states.

Callers have claimed to be either the residents' grandchild or an attorney representing their grandchild. They've typically tried to convince people to send thousands of dollars in cash through UPS or FedEx.

In most cases, the money cannot be recovered once it is sent out of state and received by the scammer, police said.

Police urged anyone who receives a call of this nature to confirm the caller is actually their grandchild or a person representing their grandchild.

The best way to do that, police say, is to reach out to another family member — specifically, the grandchild's mother or father.

"Confirm if they are in fact in need of help from your family or yourself. If they have in fact been arrested, you should call that particular police agency by locating their official telephone number that you can obtain yourself, not by calling the number that you have been given by the scammer," the release states.

The public was urged to let their family, friends and neighbors know about the scam to prevent anyone else from falling victim.

