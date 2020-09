Highland police warn shoppers to keep an eye on purses, wallets while in stores

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — Shoppers need to remain vigilant while browsing in stores, police said.

In a post on its Facebook page Saturday evening, the Highland Police Department warned Region shoppers to keep an eye on their purses and wallets after various women have filed reports after their wallet was stolen from an unattended shopping cart in local department and grocery stores.

A few women also have reported having their wallets stolen from their purse while it was slung over their shoulder.

Police warned there is usually a team of two to three working together and gave examples ways the team works to secure a wallet.

"One of the common scenarios is that the victim had their purse in the top of the shopping cart and that team is nearby. One member of that team then asks the victim for some help reaching a product on a nearby shelf and the victim steps away from their purse in the shopping cart and helps that person out," police said. "And ultimately, another person of that team quickly removes the wallet from the purse when the victim has their back turned. That team then leaves the area and often times, the victim doesn’t realize that their wallet is even missing until they reach the checkout area."