Highland residents neglected to report finding lost dogs twice in one week, police say

HIGHLAND — Police are urging the public to report any lost animals after taking two reports of a lost dog in which someone found the animal and failed to notify authorities.
In both cases, a resident found the dog and took it into their home without checking to see if someone had reported the animal missing, police said.
The dogs were returned to their proper owners after the owners posted about the missing animals on Facebook, prompting other users to tell them they saw the dogs in the finder's custody.
"Should you find a dog or cat, you have the responsibility to notify the authorities in the town or city that you find the dog or cat," a Highland Police Department news release states.
In Highland, calls for lost or missing animals are handled by an Animal Warden, and all officers are trained to handle calls for a found animal, police said.
The Police Department said many finders who fail to report a missing animal may inadvertently cause harm, especially if they don't get the animal any medical attention or specialized care it may need.
"You may think you are doing a good deed by taking in the particular animal, however, you need to realize this is likely somebody’s pet. That particular person or family of the missing pet is likely heartbroken that their pet is missing," the release states.
Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak said no one will be penalized in either case, but added that it is possible under Indiana law to be criminally charged with criminal conversion for taking in and/or failing to report finding an animal that has been reported lost or stolen.
To report a found animal in Highland, contact the Police Department at 219-838-3184.
